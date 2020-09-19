Boys Cross Country
Tipton Invitational--Frankton 38, Hamilton Heights 84, Cass 99, Tipton 100, Elwood 101, Madison-Grant 132, Lapel 145, Sheridan 175
--H. Smith (F) 1st
--Reese (E) 4th
--C. Smith (L) 12th
--Harbert (MG) 15th
Riverview Health Invitational--Carmel 58, Noblesville 67, Hamilton Southeastern 74, Brebeuf 87, Center Grove 115, Westfield 159, North Central 177, Guerin Catholic 195, Batesville 293, Zionsville 308, Pendleton Heights 332, Fishers 333, Lebanon 366, Franklin 392
--Carpenter (PH) 47th
Boys Soccer
Park Tudor 4, Liberty Christian 0
Anderson Prep 6, Greenwood Christian 4
--Rodriguez (A) 3 goals
Girls Cross Country
Tipton Invitational--Hamilton Heights 25, Frankton 29, Madison-Grant 79, Lapel 85
--Cole (F) 1st
--Combs (L) 4th
--Mayfield (MG) 8th
--Foor (E) 28th
Riverview Health Invitational--New Palestine 36, Pendleton Heights 76, Lebanon 89, Huntington North 116, Warren Central 127, Ft. Wayne Snider 157, Western Boone 176, Heritage Christian 232, Marion 285, Northeastern 287, Shelbyville 298, Lawrence Central 335
--Jones (PH) 5th
Jim Leffler Invitational (At Yorktown)--Lawrence North 40, Yorktown 54, Greenfield-Central 93, New Castle 135, Pendleton Heights 144, Wapahani 170, Wes-Del 171, Muncie Central 197, Shenandoah 211, Muncie Burris 216
--Dixon (PH) 18th
--Edwards (S) 31st
--Covert (Daleville) 32nd
--Barnard (Anderson) 51st
Girls Golf Sectionals
At Muncie (at Crestview)--Delta 346, Muncie Central 360, Yorktown 362, Daleville 373, Wapahani 386, Blue River Valley 390, Wes-Del 412, Jay County 412, Randolph Southern 431, Monroe Central INC
--Allen (D) 87
At Eastbrook (at Arbor Trace)--Oak Hill 377, Northfield 381, Madison-Grant 385, Southern Wells 394, Mississinewa 394, Wabash 398, Huntington North 402, Eastbrook 414, Manchester 449, Marion INC
--Ab. Hostetler 90
Volleyball
Anderson 3, Arsenal Tech 0 (25-4, 25-7, 25-7)
Cowan 3, Shenandoah 1 (25-21, 25-22, 14-25, 25-17)
Knightstown 2, Anderson Prep 0
Seton Catholic 2, Anderson Prep 0
Anderson 3, Marion 1 (17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15)
Benton Central 2, Madison-Grant 0 (25-10, 25-18)
--Hiatt (MG) 7 assists
Frankfort 2, Madison-Grant 0 (25-20, 25-22)
--Holmberg (MG) 8 kills, 2 aces
Madison-Grant 2, Parke Heritage 1 (23-25, 25-17, 15-8)
--Baney (MG) 13 kills, 2 blocks
Elwood 2, Riverton Parke 0 (25-20, 25-22)
