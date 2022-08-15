Monday's Results
Boys Tennis
Mt. Vernon 5, Shenandoah 0
Frankton 5, Eastern 0
New Castle 5, Lapel 0
--1S Alfrey (NC) def Erwin (L) 6-2, 6-3
--2S S.Underhill (NC) def Bair (L) 7-6, 3-6, 6-2
--3S Farris (NC) def Kimmerling (L) 6-2, 6-2
--1D L.Underhill/Hastings (NC) def Humerickhouse/Cash (L) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4
--2D Cornwell/Blackford (NC) def Poynter/Imel (L) 6-4, 6-3
Yorktown 5, Alexandria 0
Madison-Grant 5, Jay County 0
Girls Golf
Lapel 172, Daleville 184, Frankton 189
--Beeson (L) 32 (-3) Medalist
--Wenger (F) 38
--Gick (D) 42
Alexandria 200, Monroe Central 228
--Crum (A) 40 Medalist
Wes-Del 237, Madison-Grant Inc.
Girls Soccer
Fishers 5, Pendleton Heights 0
Tipton 6, Lapel 2
--Davis (L) 2 goals
Volleyball
Frankton 3, Lapel 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-13)
--Sperry (F) 12 kills, 12 assists, 6 aces
--Paska (L) 14 kills, 3 aces
Daleville 3, Tri 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-10)
--L.Finley (D) 10 aces, 8 digs
Pendleton Heights 3, Richmond 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-15)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Cross Country
Ethan Cheeseman Invitational (at Union)--Muncie Central 30, Hagerstown 38, Cowan 58, Daleville 99
--N.Colvin (D) 15th
Boys Soccer
Anderson 9, Liberty Christian 0
--Lopez (A) 3 goals, assist
Boys Tennis
Kokomo 5, Frankton 0
Knightstown 4, Shenandoah 1
Hamilton Heights 3, Elwood 2
Girls Cross Country
Ethan Cheeseman Invitational (at Union)--Muncie Central 28, Daleville 43, Hagerstown 48
--Norris (D) 2nd (20:50, school record)
Girls Golf
Alexandria 222, Wes-Del 237
--Crum (A) 44 (Medalist)
Lapel 185, Lawrence Central 191, Cardinal Ritter 219
--Beeson (L) 36 (Medalist)
Volleyball
Lapel 3, Elwood 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-12)
Frankton 3, Anderson 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-5)
--Klettheimer (F) 13 kills, block
--Sargent (A) 3 kills
Alexandria 3, Muncie Central 0
Madison-Grant 3, Jay County 1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 25-15)
--Baney (M-G) 15 kills, 8 blocks
Randolph Southern 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-15)
Daleville 3, Wes-Del 1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23)