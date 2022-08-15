Monday's Results

Boys Tennis

Mt. Vernon 5, Shenandoah 0

Frankton 5, Eastern 0

New Castle 5, Lapel 0

--1S Alfrey (NC) def Erwin (L) 6-2, 6-3

--2S S.Underhill (NC) def Bair (L) 7-6, 3-6, 6-2

--3S Farris (NC) def Kimmerling (L) 6-2, 6-2

--1D L.Underhill/Hastings (NC) def Humerickhouse/Cash (L) 6-1, 2-6, 6-4

--2D Cornwell/Blackford (NC) def Poynter/Imel (L) 6-4, 6-3

Yorktown 5, Alexandria 0

Madison-Grant 5, Jay County 0

Girls Golf

Lapel 172, Daleville 184, Frankton 189

--Beeson (L) 32 (-3) Medalist

--Wenger (F) 38

--Gick (D) 42

Alexandria 200, Monroe Central 228

--Crum (A) 40 Medalist

Wes-Del 237, Madison-Grant Inc.

Girls Soccer

Fishers 5, Pendleton Heights 0

Tipton 6, Lapel 2

--Davis (L) 2 goals

Volleyball

Frankton 3, Lapel 0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-13)

--Sperry (F) 12 kills, 12 assists, 6 aces

--Paska (L) 14 kills, 3 aces

Daleville 3, Tri 0 (25-7, 25-17, 25-10)

--L.Finley (D) 10 aces, 8 digs

Pendleton Heights 3, Richmond 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-15)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Cross Country

Ethan Cheeseman Invitational (at Union)--Muncie Central 30, Hagerstown 38, Cowan 58, Daleville 99

--N.Colvin (D) 15th

Boys Soccer

Anderson 9, Liberty Christian 0

--Lopez (A) 3 goals, assist

Boys Tennis

Kokomo 5, Frankton 0

Knightstown 4, Shenandoah 1

Hamilton Heights 3, Elwood 2

Girls Cross Country

Ethan Cheeseman Invitational (at Union)--Muncie Central 28, Daleville 43, Hagerstown 48

--Norris (D) 2nd (20:50, school record)

Girls Golf

Alexandria 222, Wes-Del 237

--Crum (A) 44 (Medalist)

Lapel 185, Lawrence Central 191, Cardinal Ritter 219

--Beeson (L) 36 (Medalist)

Volleyball

Lapel 3, Elwood 0 (25-9, 25-6, 25-12)

Frankton 3, Anderson 0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-5)

--Klettheimer (F) 13 kills, block

--Sargent (A) 3 kills

Alexandria 3, Muncie Central 0

Madison-Grant 3, Jay County 1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-10, 25-15)

--Baney (M-G) 15 kills, 8 blocks

Randolph Southern 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-15)

Daleville 3, Wes-Del 1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23)

