Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal

At Taylor

Liberty Christian 7, Tri-Central 1

--Cabello (LC) 5 goals

Boys Tennis Doubles Sectional (at North Central)

(Tue) Wennen/Sutton (E. Hancock) def Stoker/Jones (Pendleton Heights) 7-5, 6-3

Boys Tennis Regional Championship (at Marion)

Mississinewa 5, Lapel 0

--1S Fuqua (M) def Erwin (L) 6-1, 6-1

--2S Rowley (M) def I.Bair (L) 6-2, 6-0

--3S Oliver (M) def Kimmerling (L) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Sample/Scott (M) def Renihan/L.Bair (L) 6-3, 6-2

--2D Smith/Spencer (M) def Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) 2-6, 7-6, (7-2), 10-7

Volleyball

(Tue) Park Tudor 3, Lapel 1 (25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15)

(Tue) Traders Point 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-3)

Frankton 3, Alexandria 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20)

Daleville 3, Monroe Central 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-22)

--Andreassa (D) 17 digs, 13 kills

Guerin Catholic 3, Lapel 0

