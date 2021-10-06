Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal
At Taylor
Liberty Christian 7, Tri-Central 1
--Cabello (LC) 5 goals
Boys Tennis Doubles Sectional (at North Central)
(Tue) Wennen/Sutton (E. Hancock) def Stoker/Jones (Pendleton Heights) 7-5, 6-3
Boys Tennis Regional Championship (at Marion)
Mississinewa 5, Lapel 0
--1S Fuqua (M) def Erwin (L) 6-1, 6-1
--2S Rowley (M) def I.Bair (L) 6-2, 6-0
--3S Oliver (M) def Kimmerling (L) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Sample/Scott (M) def Renihan/L.Bair (L) 6-3, 6-2
--2D Smith/Spencer (M) def Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) 2-6, 7-6, (7-2), 10-7
Volleyball
(Tue) Park Tudor 3, Lapel 1 (25-11, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15)
(Tue) Traders Point 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-14, 25-6, 25-3)
Frankton 3, Alexandria 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20)
Daleville 3, Monroe Central 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-22)
--Andreassa (D) 17 digs, 13 kills
Guerin Catholic 3, Lapel 0
