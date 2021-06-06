Baseball Regional Semifinal (At Lafayette Central Catholic)

Wapahani 12, Madison-Grant 1 (6)

--Richards (MG) 2-3, 2B

Boys Golf

Norwell Sectional (At Timber Ridge)--Bellmont 323, Norwell 326, Eastbrook 374, Bluffton 377, Oak HIll 378, Mississinewa 392, Adams Central 393, South Adams 402, Southern Wells 415, Blackford 429, Madison-Grant 463, Marion 472

--Price (MG) 109

Softball Semistate Semifinal (At Frontier)

Pioneer 13, Frankton 0

--Coppess (F) 2-3, 2B

Tags

Trending Video