Boys Soccer

Liberty Christian 1, Jay County 0

--Josh. Cabello (LC) goal

Boys Tennis Sectionals

Sectional 14 at New Castle

Shenandoah 5, Blue River Valley 0

--1S Holdren (S) def Klein (B) 6-0, 6-1

--2S Waggener (S) def Silence (B) 6-0, 6-2

--3S Conner (S) def Parrish (B) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Myers/Toffolo (S) def Madison/Sayne (B) 6-4, 6-1

--2D Mathes/Jennings (S) def McGrady/St. John (B) 6-4, 6-2

Sectional 41 at Anderson

Alexandria 3, Elwood 1 (rain)

--1S Stinefield (A) def Watters (E) 6-0, 6-0

--2S Bates (A) def Beeman (E) 6-0, 6-0

--3S Clark (A) def Pete (E) 6-0, 6-0

--1D Robison/Brandon (E) def Matthews/Lipps (A) 6-4, 6-1

--2D Ward/DeVault (A) led Ruder/Hinchman (E) 6-4, 4-3 (rain)

Lapel 5, Alexandria 0

--1S Erwin (L) def Smith (F) 6-0, 6-2

--2S I. Bair (L) def Davenport (F) 6-2, 6-0

--3S Gooding (L) def Walls (F) 6-0, 6-1

--1D Renihan/L. Bair (L) def Brobston/Friend (F) 6-1, 6-2

--2D Bailey/Humerickhouse (L) def Dalton/Maines (F) 6-2, 6-4

Sectional 44 at Marion

Marion 3, Madison-Grant 2

Sectional 47 at Mt. Vernon

Eastern Hancock 3, Pendleton Heights 2

Volleyball

Wes-Del 3, Daleville 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-14)--Delaware County, 1st Round

Greenfield-Central 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-17

Alexandria 3, Elwood 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-12)

--Bair (A) 13 kills, 2 blocks

--Crawford (E) 12 kills, block, ace

Frankton 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-16)

Shenandoah 3, Marion 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-18)

