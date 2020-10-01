Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 1, Jay County 0
--Josh. Cabello (LC) goal
Boys Tennis Sectionals
Sectional 14 at New Castle
Shenandoah 5, Blue River Valley 0
--1S Holdren (S) def Klein (B) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Waggener (S) def Silence (B) 6-0, 6-2
--3S Conner (S) def Parrish (B) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Myers/Toffolo (S) def Madison/Sayne (B) 6-4, 6-1
--2D Mathes/Jennings (S) def McGrady/St. John (B) 6-4, 6-2
Sectional 41 at Anderson
Alexandria 3, Elwood 1 (rain)
--1S Stinefield (A) def Watters (E) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Bates (A) def Beeman (E) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Clark (A) def Pete (E) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Robison/Brandon (E) def Matthews/Lipps (A) 6-4, 6-1
--2D Ward/DeVault (A) led Ruder/Hinchman (E) 6-4, 4-3 (rain)
Lapel 5, Alexandria 0
--1S Erwin (L) def Smith (F) 6-0, 6-2
--2S I. Bair (L) def Davenport (F) 6-2, 6-0
--3S Gooding (L) def Walls (F) 6-0, 6-1
--1D Renihan/L. Bair (L) def Brobston/Friend (F) 6-1, 6-2
--2D Bailey/Humerickhouse (L) def Dalton/Maines (F) 6-2, 6-4
Sectional 44 at Marion
Marion 3, Madison-Grant 2
Sectional 47 at Mt. Vernon
Eastern Hancock 3, Pendleton Heights 2
Volleyball
Wes-Del 3, Daleville 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-14)--Delaware County, 1st Round
Greenfield-Central 3, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-17
Alexandria 3, Elwood 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-12)
--Bair (A) 13 kills, 2 blocks
--Crawford (E) 12 kills, block, ace
Frankton 3, Oak Hill 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-16)
Shenandoah 3, Marion 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-18)
