Boys Basketball Madison County (Semifinals)

Lapel 71, Alexandria 43

--Renihan (L) 16 points

--Patz (A) 10 points, 9 rebounds

Anderson 56, Liberty Christian 36

--Wills (A) 16 points, 4 steals

--Jeffers (LC) 12 points

Boys Basketball Madison County (Consolation)

Elwood 73, Anderson Prep 61

--Retherford (E) 27 points

Pendleton Heights 68, Frankton 55

--Dunham (PH) 1,000th career point

Girls Basketball

Tipton 59, Madison-Grant 18

Wrestling

Mt. Vernon 46, Pendleton Heights 27

