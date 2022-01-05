Boys Basketball Madison County (Semifinals)
Lapel 71, Alexandria 43
--Renihan (L) 16 points
--Patz (A) 10 points, 9 rebounds
Anderson 56, Liberty Christian 36
--Wills (A) 16 points, 4 steals
--Jeffers (LC) 12 points
Boys Basketball Madison County (Consolation)
Elwood 73, Anderson Prep 61
--Retherford (E) 27 points
Pendleton Heights 68, Frankton 55
--Dunham (PH) 1,000th career point
Girls Basketball
Tipton 59, Madison-Grant 18
Wrestling
Mt. Vernon 46, Pendleton Heights 27
