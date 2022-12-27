Boys Basketball
(Tue) Tri 84, Anderson Prep 41
Carmel 48, Anderson 37
--Carson (A) 17 points
Northeastern Holiday Tournament (3rd place)
Delta 56, Lapel 43
Girls Basketball
Grant 4 (at Eastbrook)
Madison-Grant 48, Oak Hill 29
--Moore (MG) 10 points
Eastbrook 64, Madison-Grant 13
Alexandria Classic
--Alexandria 48, Tri-Central 30
---Hosier (A) 18 points
Daleville 39, Elwood 31
Wrestling
Frankton Invitational
--Frankton 66, Knightstown 18
--Frankton 48, Indianapolis Lutheran 30
--Frankton 54, Speedway 30
--Frankton 75, Scecina 6
--Frankton 63, Batesville 12
East Central Indiana Classic (at Jay County)--Jay County 315.5, New Castle 191, Coldwater (OH) 155.5, Bluffton 147.5, Centerville 134, Winchester 123, South Adams 115.5, Muncie Central 114.5, Alexandria 103, Brebuef Jesuit 69, Monroe Central 65, Wes-Del 65, Union City 46
--I. Fye (Alex) 113-pound champion