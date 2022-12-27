Boys Basketball

(Tue) Tri 84, Anderson Prep 41

Carmel 48, Anderson 37

--Carson (A) 17 points

Northeastern Holiday Tournament (3rd place)

Delta 56, Lapel 43

Girls Basketball

Grant 4 (at Eastbrook)

Madison-Grant 48, Oak Hill 29

--Moore (MG) 10 points

Eastbrook 64, Madison-Grant 13

Alexandria Classic

--Alexandria 48, Tri-Central 30

---Hosier (A) 18 points

Daleville 39, Elwood 31

Wrestling

Frankton Invitational

--Frankton 66, Knightstown 18

--Frankton 48, Indianapolis Lutheran 30

--Frankton 54, Speedway 30

--Frankton 75, Scecina 6

--Frankton 63, Batesville 12

East Central Indiana Classic (at Jay County)--Jay County 315.5, New Castle 191, Coldwater (OH) 155.5, Bluffton 147.5, Centerville 134, Winchester 123, South Adams 115.5, Muncie Central 114.5, Alexandria 103, Brebuef Jesuit 69, Monroe Central 65, Wes-Del 65, Union City 46

--I. Fye (Alex) 113-pound champion

