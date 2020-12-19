Boys Basketball
Daleville 57, Wes-Del 53
Madison-Grant 65, Tri-Central 53
Guerin Catholic 80, Pendleton Heights 44
--Gustin (PH) 10 points
Leo 59, Shenandoah 43
Boys Swimming
HHC Championships (At New Palestine)--Mt. Vernon 394, Greenfield-Central 342, Delta 324, New Palestine 233, Yorktown 226, New Castle 225, Pendleton Heights 211, Shelbyville 120
Girls Basketball
Mississinewa 47, Madison-Grant 40
--Turner (MG) 12 points
Daleville 31, Wes-Del 21
--Hochstetler (D) 10 points
Alexandria 72, Southern Wells 41
Frankton 52, Oak Hill 38
Wrestling
Madison County Championship (At Lapel)--Pendleton Heights 260, Frankton 222, Lapel 200, Alexandria 155, Madison-Grant 110, Elwood 68, Anderson 0
At Jay County
--Jay County 43, Daleville 20
--Daleville 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 18
--Daleville 51, Marion 27
At Wapahani Raider Rumble
--Shenandoah 36, Wapahani 30
