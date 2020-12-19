Boys Basketball

Daleville 57, Wes-Del 53

Madison-Grant 65, Tri-Central 53

Guerin Catholic 80, Pendleton Heights 44

--Gustin (PH) 10 points

Leo 59, Shenandoah 43

Boys Swimming

HHC Championships (At New Palestine)--Mt. Vernon 394, Greenfield-Central 342, Delta 324, New Palestine 233, Yorktown 226, New Castle 225, Pendleton Heights 211, Shelbyville 120

Girls Basketball

Mississinewa 47, Madison-Grant 40

--Turner (MG) 12 points

Daleville 31, Wes-Del 21

--Hochstetler (D) 10 points

Alexandria 72, Southern Wells 41

Frankton 52, Oak Hill 38

Wrestling

Madison County Championship (At Lapel)--Pendleton Heights 260, Frankton 222, Lapel 200, Alexandria 155, Madison-Grant 110, Elwood 68, Anderson 0

At Jay County

--Jay County 43, Daleville 20

--Daleville 66, Ft. Wayne Northrop 18

--Daleville 51, Marion 27

At Wapahani Raider Rumble

--Shenandoah 36, Wapahani 30

