Boys Basketball
Madison-Grant 87, Eastbrook 49
Frankton 56, Blackford 43
Oak Hill 75, Alexandria 37
Delta 48, Pendleton Heights 39
--Candiano (PH) 13 points
Anderson 70, Harrison 53
--Carson (A) 24 points, 5 assists
Shenandoah 57, Wes-Del 48
Winchester 65, Liberty Christian 64
--Jeffers (LC) 16 points
Mississinewa 63, Elwood 19
Boys Swimming
(Thur) Clinton Central 156, Frankfort 97, Elwood 38, Frankton 3
Girls Basketball
Blackford 52, Frankton 37
Shortridge 40, Anderson Prep 38
McCutcheon 82, Anderson 48
Girls Swimming
(Thur) Clinton Central 154, Frankfort 82, Elwood 67
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.