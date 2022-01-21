Boys Basketball

Madison-Grant 87, Eastbrook 49

Frankton 56, Blackford 43

Oak Hill 75, Alexandria 37

Delta 48, Pendleton Heights 39

--Candiano (PH) 13 points

Anderson 70, Harrison 53

--Carson (A) 24 points, 5 assists

Shenandoah 57, Wes-Del 48

Winchester 65, Liberty Christian 64

--Jeffers (LC) 16 points

Mississinewa 63, Elwood 19

Boys Swimming

(Thur) Clinton Central 156, Frankfort 97, Elwood 38, Frankton 3

Girls Basketball

Blackford 52, Frankton 37

Shortridge 40, Anderson Prep 38

McCutcheon 82, Anderson 48

Girls Swimming

(Thur) Clinton Central 154, Frankfort 82, Elwood 67

