Boys Tennis Singles Sectional Championship (at Marion)

--Behrman (Muncie Burris) def Gilman (Madison-Grant) 6-1, 6-0

All-CIC Boys Tennis

--James Ward, junior, Alexandria

--Owen May, freshman, Alexandria

--Owen Hinchman, junior, Elwood

--Beau Brandon, junior, Elwood

--Max Barr, junior, Frankton

--Sam Barr, junior, Frankton

--Luke Gilman, sophomore, Madison-Grant

--Christopher Fox, junior, Madison-Grant

--Clayton Hull, junior, Madison-Grant

--Ben Pax, sophomore, Madison-Grant

--Brogan Brunt, junior, Madison-Grant

Girls Soccer Sectionals

Sectional 8 (at Noblesville)

Pendleton Heights 12, Anderson 0

Sectional 43 (at Heritage Christian)

Heritage Christian 9, Lapel 0

--Laughlin (L) 14 saves

Volleyball

Daleville 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-11)

--Papai (D) 12 kills

Frankton 3, Mississinewa 0

Madison-Grant 3, Elwood 0

