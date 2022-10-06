Boys Tennis Singles Sectional Championship (at Marion)
--Behrman (Muncie Burris) def Gilman (Madison-Grant) 6-1, 6-0
All-CIC Boys Tennis
--James Ward, junior, Alexandria
--Owen May, freshman, Alexandria
--Owen Hinchman, junior, Elwood
--Beau Brandon, junior, Elwood
--Max Barr, junior, Frankton
--Sam Barr, junior, Frankton
--Luke Gilman, sophomore, Madison-Grant
--Christopher Fox, junior, Madison-Grant
--Clayton Hull, junior, Madison-Grant
--Ben Pax, sophomore, Madison-Grant
--Brogan Brunt, junior, Madison-Grant
Girls Soccer Sectionals
Sectional 8 (at Noblesville)
Pendleton Heights 12, Anderson 0
Sectional 43 (at Heritage Christian)
Heritage Christian 9, Lapel 0
--Laughlin (L) 14 saves
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-10, 25-14, 25-11)
--Papai (D) 12 kills
Frankton 3, Mississinewa 0
Madison-Grant 3, Elwood 0