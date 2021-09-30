Boys Tennis Sectional Championships

At New Castle

Knightstown 5, Shenandoah 0

At Anderson

Lapel 5, Alexandria 0

--1S Erwin (L) def Bates (A) 6-3, 6-4

--2S I.Bair (L) def Lipps (A) 6-0, 6-1

--3S Kimmerling (L) def Hiser (A) 6-2, 6-0

--1D Renihan/L.Bair (L) def Ward/Matthews (A) 6-0, 6-1

--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Norris/DeVault (A) 6-1, 6-1

Football

Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 12

Madison-Grant 34, Elwood 20

Oak Hill 35, Frankton 21

Heritage Christian 48, Lapel 21

Pendleton Heights 38, Delta 0

Shenandoah 35, Northeastern 28

Girls Golf State Finals 1st Round (at Prairie View, Carmel)

--Beeson (Lapel) 70 (-2) T1

Volleyball

(Thur) Pendleton Heights 3, Greenfield-Central 0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-11)

(Thur) Heritage Christian 3, Lapel 2

--Allman (L) 20 kills

Bethesda Christian 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-9)

