Boys Tennis Sectional Championships
At New Castle
Knightstown 5, Shenandoah 0
At Anderson
Lapel 5, Alexandria 0
--1S Erwin (L) def Bates (A) 6-3, 6-4
--2S I.Bair (L) def Lipps (A) 6-0, 6-1
--3S Kimmerling (L) def Hiser (A) 6-2, 6-0
--1D Renihan/L.Bair (L) def Ward/Matthews (A) 6-0, 6-1
--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Norris/DeVault (A) 6-1, 6-1
Football
Mississinewa 63, Alexandria 12
Madison-Grant 34, Elwood 20
Oak Hill 35, Frankton 21
Heritage Christian 48, Lapel 21
Pendleton Heights 38, Delta 0
Shenandoah 35, Northeastern 28
Girls Golf State Finals 1st Round (at Prairie View, Carmel)
--Beeson (Lapel) 70 (-2) T1
Volleyball
(Thur) Pendleton Heights 3, Greenfield-Central 0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-11)
(Thur) Heritage Christian 3, Lapel 2
--Allman (L) 20 kills
Bethesda Christian 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-9)
