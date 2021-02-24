Boys Basketball
Shenandoah 115, Union (Modoc) 15
--Kinsey (S) 22 points, 6 assists
--Graddy (S) 23 points, 11 rebounds
--Howard (S) 22 points
--Bennett (S) 18 assists, 10 steals
--McCollough (S) 13 points
Cowan 79, Alexandria 72
