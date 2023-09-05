Boys Cross Country
Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Wapahani 29, Yorktown 31, Cowan 92, Delta 109, Daleville 115, Wes-Del 154
--N. Colvin (D) 13th
Boys Soccer
Liberty Christian 2, Anderson Prep 0
--Park (LC) goal
Anderson 10, Daleville 0
Boys Tennis
Lapel 5, Elwood 0
--1S Lewis (L) def Hinchman (E) 6-1, 6-4
--2S Bair (L) def Dailey (E) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Wilkins (L) def Casas (E) 6-0, 6-2
--1D McClintock/Cash (L) def Brandon/Davenport (E) 6-2, 6-4
--2D Pinkerton/Brown (L) Huff/Pan (E) 6-0. 2-6, 10-5
Frankton 5, Hamilton Heights 0
Madison-Grant 5, Blackford 0
--1S Gilman (MG) def Crabtree (B) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Fox (MG) Miller (B) 6-0, 6-0
--3S Hull (MG) def Penrod (B) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Pax/Brunt (MG) def Norton/Roberts (B) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Evans/Gibson (MG) def Stone/Pennington (B) 6-0, 6-0
Pendleton Heights 3, Yorktown 2
--1S Isaacs (Y) def Perny (PH) 6-3, 6-0
--2S Ritchey (PH) def Butts (Y) 6-1, 6-3
--3S Kean (PH) def Cooper (Y) 6-1, 6-3
--1D Sarmol/Stinson (Y) def Chen/Morgan (PH) 6-2, 6-3
--2D Haugh/Thorsen (PH) def Carter/Ross (Y) 6-4, 6-0
Alexandria 4, Tipton 1
Girls Cross Country
Delaware County Championship (at Cowan)--Yorktown 32, Daleville 60, Wapahani 68, Delta 68
--Norris (D) 2nd
Girls Golf
Daleville 193, Frankton 197, Elwood 233
--Gick (D) 40 (Medalist)
--Shock (E) 47
--Cain (F) 48
Heritage Christian 179, Lapel 180, Pendleton Heights 195
--Marshall (L) 37 (Medalist)
--Baldwin (PH) 47
Rushville 200, Shenandoah 222
--Shelton (S) 45
Girls Soccer
Lapel 2, Muncie Burris 1
--Davis (L) GW goal
Anderson 1, Marion 1
Volleyball
Daleville 3, Randolph Southern 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-8)
Frankton 3, Alexandria 0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-14)
--Klettheimer (F) 14 kills, 10 assists, 2 blocks
--Clark (A) 5 kills, 3 aces
Lapel 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-7)
Blue River Valley 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-8)
Eastbrook 3, Elwood 0
Pendleton Heights 3, Delta 2 (15-25, 25-14, 25-20, 21-25, 15-8)