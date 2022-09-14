Men's Soccer

Wabash 5, Anderson University 1

Women's Soccer

Anderson University 5, Asbury 0

--Fort (AU) assist

Boys Soccer

(Tue) Greenwood Christian 9, Anderson Prep 0

Pendleton Heights 4, Yorktown 3

Boys Tennis

(Tue) New Palestine 3, Pendleton Heights 2

(Tue) Shenandoah 3, Hagerstown 2

Madison-Grant 5, Alexandria 0

Lapel 3, Kokomo 2

--1S Taflinger (K) def Humerickhouse (L) 6-0, 6-2

--2S Novak (L) def Guerre (K) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)

--3S Gamble (K) def H. Bair (L) 6-0, 6-2

--1D Lews/I. Bair (L) def Leger/Arjonilla (K) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

--2D Poynter/Cash (L) def Dockemeyer/Horner (K) 6-2, 6-3

Marion 5, Anderson 0

Shenandoah 3, Muncie Central 2

Greenfield-Central 4, Pendleton Heights 1

--1S Michalek (GC) def Bowers (PH) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

--2S Long (GC) def Perny (PH) 6-0, 6-1

--3S Hyre (GC) Thorsen (PH) 6-0, 6-3 

--1D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Robertson/Sitzman (GC) 6-1, 7-5

--2D Kwiatkowski/A. Michalek (GC) 7-6 (9-7), 6-2

Mississinewa 3, Elwood 2

Boys Cross Country

Phil Clay Invitational (at Muncie Burris)--Muncie Burris 36, Blue River Valley 43, Anderson 74, Daleville 78

--Proctor (A) 4th

--N. Colvin (D) 5th

--King (A) 7th

Girls Cross Country

Phil Clay Invitational (at Muncie Burris)--Blue River Valley 22, Muncie Burris 35

--Norris (Daleville) 2nd

--Brand (Daleville) 6th

--Kirkpatrick (Daleville) 10th

Girls Golf

Delta 184, Elwood 214, Eastbrook 231

--Laub (Elwood) 49

Eastern 198, Alexandria 209, Madison-Grant 242

--Harpe (A) 49

Girls Soccer

(Tue) Muncie Central 7, Anderson 0

Volleyball

(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Muncie Central 0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-9)

Tipton 3, Alexandria 0

Oak Hill 3, Elwood 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-18)

Wapahani 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-15)

--Baney (MG) 14 kills

