Men's Soccer
Wabash 5, Anderson University 1
Women's Soccer
Anderson University 5, Asbury 0
--Fort (AU) assist
Boys Soccer
(Tue) Greenwood Christian 9, Anderson Prep 0
Pendleton Heights 4, Yorktown 3
Boys Tennis
(Tue) New Palestine 3, Pendleton Heights 2
(Tue) Shenandoah 3, Hagerstown 2
Madison-Grant 5, Alexandria 0
Lapel 3, Kokomo 2
--1S Taflinger (K) def Humerickhouse (L) 6-0, 6-2
--2S Novak (L) def Guerre (K) 6-3, 7-6 (7-2)
--3S Gamble (K) def H. Bair (L) 6-0, 6-2
--1D Lews/I. Bair (L) def Leger/Arjonilla (K) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3
--2D Poynter/Cash (L) def Dockemeyer/Horner (K) 6-2, 6-3
Marion 5, Anderson 0
Shenandoah 3, Muncie Central 2
Greenfield-Central 4, Pendleton Heights 1
--1S Michalek (GC) def Bowers (PH) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3
--2S Long (GC) def Perny (PH) 6-0, 6-1
--3S Hyre (GC) Thorsen (PH) 6-0, 6-3
--1D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Robertson/Sitzman (GC) 6-1, 7-5
--2D Kwiatkowski/A. Michalek (GC) 7-6 (9-7), 6-2
Mississinewa 3, Elwood 2
Boys Cross Country
Phil Clay Invitational (at Muncie Burris)--Muncie Burris 36, Blue River Valley 43, Anderson 74, Daleville 78
--Proctor (A) 4th
--N. Colvin (D) 5th
--King (A) 7th
Girls Cross Country
Phil Clay Invitational (at Muncie Burris)--Blue River Valley 22, Muncie Burris 35
--Norris (Daleville) 2nd
--Brand (Daleville) 6th
--Kirkpatrick (Daleville) 10th
Girls Golf
Delta 184, Elwood 214, Eastbrook 231
--Laub (Elwood) 49
Eastern 198, Alexandria 209, Madison-Grant 242
--Harpe (A) 49
Girls Soccer
(Tue) Muncie Central 7, Anderson 0
Volleyball
(Tue) Pendleton Heights 3, Muncie Central 0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-9)
Tipton 3, Alexandria 0
Oak Hill 3, Elwood 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-18)
Wapahani 3, Madison-Grant 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-15)
--Baney (MG) 14 kills