Boys Soccer
(Thur) Fishers 8, Pendleton Heights 0
(Thur) University 12, Anderson Prep 0
(Thur) Richmond 3, Anderson 0
Liberty Christian 2, Wapahani 0
--Tapia (LC) goal
Boys Tennis
(Thur) Pendleton Heights 5, Shenandoah 0
--1S Bowers (PH) def Conner (S) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
--2S Mills (PH) def Abbet (S) 6-2, 6-2
--3S Perny (PH) def Rogers (S) 6-1, 6-0
--1D Jones/Stoker (PH) def Toffolo/? (S) 6-2, 6-4
--2D Bubenzer/Nielsen (PH) def Jennings/Nuzzaless (S) 6-2, 6-1
Football
Indianapolis Lutheran 34, Lapel 13
Marion 16, Anderson 6
Shenandoah 20, North Decatur 8
Greenfield-Central 27, Pendleton Heights 20
Girls Soccer
(Thur) North Central 3, Pendleton Heights 1
--Cannady (PH) goal
(Thur) Richmond 7, Anderson 0
Volleyball
(Thur) Shenandoah 3, Tri 1 (25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-12)
