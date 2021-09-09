Boys Soccer

(Thur) Fishers 8, Pendleton Heights 0

(Thur) University 12, Anderson Prep 0

(Thur) Richmond 3, Anderson 0

Liberty Christian 2, Wapahani 0

--Tapia (LC) goal

Boys Tennis

(Thur) Pendleton Heights 5, Shenandoah 0

--1S Bowers (PH) def Conner (S) 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)

--2S Mills (PH) def Abbet (S) 6-2, 6-2

--3S Perny (PH) def Rogers (S) 6-1, 6-0

--1D Jones/Stoker (PH) def Toffolo/? (S) 6-2, 6-4

--2D Bubenzer/Nielsen (PH) def Jennings/Nuzzaless (S) 6-2, 6-1

Football

Indianapolis Lutheran 34, Lapel 13

Marion 16, Anderson 6

Shenandoah 20, North Decatur 8

Greenfield-Central 27, Pendleton Heights 20

Girls Soccer

(Thur) North Central 3, Pendleton Heights 1

--Cannady (PH) goal

(Thur) Richmond 7, Anderson 0

Volleyball

(Thur) Shenandoah 3, Tri 1 (25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-12)

Tags

Trending Video