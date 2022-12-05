Monday's Results

Boys Swimming

Elwood 93, Liberty Christian 11

Girls Swimming

Elwood 142, Liberty Christian 26

Tuesday's Results

Boys Basketball

Blackford 47, Daleville 46

--Newsome (D) 14 points, 8 rebounds

Tipton 75, Elwood 30

--Reese (E) 15 points

Boys Swimming

Yorktown 121, Pendleton Heights 64

Girls Basketball

Monroe Central 54, Shenandoah 32

Hamilton Southeastern 71, Pendleton Heights 49

Alexandria 61, Eastern 29

Mt. Vernon 57, Anderson 33

Girls Swimming

Pendleton Heights 93, Yorktown 92

Wrestling

Frankton 54, Lapel 24

Tags

Trending Video