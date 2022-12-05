Monday's Results
Boys Swimming
Elwood 93, Liberty Christian 11
Girls Swimming
Elwood 142, Liberty Christian 26
Tuesday's Results
Boys Basketball
Blackford 47, Daleville 46
--Newsome (D) 14 points, 8 rebounds
Tipton 75, Elwood 30
--Reese (E) 15 points
Boys Swimming
Yorktown 121, Pendleton Heights 64
Girls Basketball
Monroe Central 54, Shenandoah 32
Hamilton Southeastern 71, Pendleton Heights 49
Alexandria 61, Eastern 29
Mt. Vernon 57, Anderson 33
Girls Swimming
Pendleton Heights 93, Yorktown 92
Wrestling
Frankton 54, Lapel 24