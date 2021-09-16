Boys Tennis

(Thur) Elwood 4, Blackford 1

Football

Madison-Grant 35, Blackford 6

--Brooks (MG) 13 rus, 158 yds, 2 TD

Harrison 42, Anderson 14

--Echols (A) rush TD

Eastbrook 45, Frankton 0

New Palestine 38, Pendleton Heights 3

Lapel 34, North Decatur 20

Alexandria 28, Elwood 14

Shenandoah 42, Wes-Del 0

Girls Soccer

(Thur) Pendleton Heights 6, New Castle 0

--Coleman (PH) 2 goals

(Thur) Connersville 12, Anderson 0

Volleyball

(Thur) Madison-Grant 3, Blackford 0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-20)

--Holmberg (MG) 11 kills

(Thur) Winchester 3, Anderson 0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-19)

(Thur) Knightstown 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-23)

(Thur) International 3, Anderson Prep 2

Seton Catholic 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-15, 25-20, 26-24)

