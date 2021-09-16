Boys Tennis
(Thur) Elwood 4, Blackford 1
Football
Madison-Grant 35, Blackford 6
--Brooks (MG) 13 rus, 158 yds, 2 TD
Harrison 42, Anderson 14
--Echols (A) rush TD
Eastbrook 45, Frankton 0
New Palestine 38, Pendleton Heights 3
Lapel 34, North Decatur 20
Alexandria 28, Elwood 14
Shenandoah 42, Wes-Del 0
Girls Soccer
(Thur) Pendleton Heights 6, New Castle 0
--Coleman (PH) 2 goals
(Thur) Connersville 12, Anderson 0
Volleyball
(Thur) Madison-Grant 3, Blackford 0 (25-19, 25-7, 25-20)
--Holmberg (MG) 11 kills
(Thur) Winchester 3, Anderson 0 (25-8, 25-6, 25-19)
(Thur) Knightstown 3, Shenandoah 0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-23)
(Thur) International 3, Anderson Prep 2
Seton Catholic 3, Liberty Christian 0 (25-15, 25-20, 26-24)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.