Friday's Results
Football
Oak Hill 50, Alexandria 12
Anderson 16, Richmond 10
Eastbrook 72, Elwood 22
Madison-Grant 50, Frankton 32
Shenandoah 28, Eastern Hancock 21
Pendleton Heights 38, Yorktown 7
Lapel 43, Jay County 15
Saturday's Results
Boys Cross Country Sectional
At Pendleton Heights--Hamilton Southeastern 21, Fishers 34, Pendleton Heights 89, Frankton 121, Blue River Valley 185, Anderson 196, Elwood 225, Liberty Christian 228, Alexandria 230, Shenandoah 242, Lapel 256
At Marion--Oak Hill 45, Huntington North 49, Wabash 50, Southwood 140, Blackford 166, Southern Wells 168, Mississinewa 171, Madison-Grant 198, Northfield 211
At Muncie--Monroe Central 36, Wapahani 43, Yorktown 77, Delta 117, Daleville 141, Cowan 183, Muncie Burris 189, Muncie Central 191, Jay County 205, Winchester 260
Boys Soccer Sectional Championship (At Anderson Prep)
Liberty Christian 4, Sheridan 0
--Chappell (LC) 3 assists
Girls Cross Country Sectional
At Pendleton Heights--Hamilton Southeastern 18, Fishers 57, Pendleton Heights 81, Alexandria 127, Frankton 140, Lapel 166, Shenandoah 173
At Marion--Huntington North 21, Oak Hill 46, Eastbrook 88, Marion 152, Southern Wells 161, Madison-Grant 172, Blackford 173, Northfield 184
At Muncie--Delta 53, Yorktown 61, Monroe Central 109, Jay County 124, Cowan 129, Wes-Del 139, Wapahani 151, Muncie Central 159, Randolph Southern 194
Volleyball
Alexandria 2, Seton Catholic 0 (25-16, 25-18)
Alexandria 2, Lawrenceburg 1 (20-25, 25-23, 15-13)
East Central 2, Alexandria 0 (25-21, 25-23)
Madison-Grant 3, Oak Hill (25-11, 25-19, 25-12)
--Garringer (MG) 10 kills, 7 aces
Madison-Grant 3, Mississinewa 0 (25-15, 28-26, 25-19)
--Holmberg (MG) 10 kills, 9 digs
Logansport 2, Anderson 0
