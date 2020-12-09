Boys Basketball
Shenandoah 56, Daleville 46
Cambridge City Lincoln 63, Anderson Prep Academy 60
Frankton 57, Muncie Burris 43
--Brent Brobston (F) coaching win 200
Girls Basketball
Lapel 70, Madison-Grant 41
Shenandoah 55, Union City 43
Girls Swimming
Muncie Burris 72, Elwood 70
Wrestling
Lapel 46, Alexandria 33
At Madison-Grant
--Madison-Grant 54, Tri-Central 24
--Anderson 64, Elwood 6
--Elwood 18, Tri-Central 18
--Anderson 42, Madison-Grant 34
--Madison-Grant 54, Elwood 18
--Anderson 46, Tri-Central 18
