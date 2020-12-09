Boys Basketball

Shenandoah 56, Daleville 46

Cambridge City Lincoln 63, Anderson Prep Academy 60

Frankton 57, Muncie Burris 43

--Brent Brobston (F) coaching win 200

Girls Basketball

Lapel 70, Madison-Grant 41

Shenandoah 55, Union City 43

Girls Swimming

Muncie Burris 72, Elwood 70

Wrestling

Lapel 46, Alexandria 33

At Madison-Grant

--Madison-Grant 54, Tri-Central 24

--Anderson 64, Elwood 6

--Elwood 18, Tri-Central 18

--Anderson 42, Madison-Grant 34

--Madison-Grant 54, Elwood 18

--Anderson 46, Tri-Central 18

