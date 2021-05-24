Monday's Results

Baseball

Bishop Chatard 12, Liberty Christian 0

Softball Sectionals

Sectional 9 (At Mt. Vernon)

Pendleton Heights 11, Richmond 0 (6)

--Epperson (PH) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 14 K

Greenfield-Central 11, Anderson 0 (5)

--Weir (A) 1-1, BB

Sectional 41 (At Union County)

Union County 9, Shenandoah 0

Sectional 55 (At Daleville)

Daleville 15, Liberty Christian 4 (5)

Tuesday's Results

Boys Golf

Lapel 167, Anderson 195

--Carroll (L) 40 (Medalist)

--Alumbaugh (A) 43

Frankton 172, Eastbrook 172, Blackford 199

--LaPierre (F) 40

Elwood 185, Wapahani 186, Alexandria 204

--Retherford (E) 44 (Medalist)

--Robison (E) 44 (Medalist)

--Eden (A) 45

Girls Tennis Regional (At Marion)

Delta 5, Alexandria 0

--1S Clark (D) def Hiser (A) 6-3, 6-1

--2S Bamidele (D) def Hosier (A) 6-2, 6-3

--3S Hunt (D) def Pyle (A) 7-5, 6-4

--1D Dishman/Manor (D) def Remington/Stinefield (A) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Wegener/Cardemon (D) def Honeycutt/Dungan (A) 6-3, 6-4

Girls Tennis Singles Sectional

Geoffreys (Anderson) def Stephan (Randolph Southern) 6-0, 6-0

Softball Sectionals

Sectional 9 (At Mt. Vernon)

Pendleton Heights 12, Greenfield-Central 7

--Gregory (PH) 3-3, 2 HR

Sectional 39 (At Tipton)

Madison-Grant 9, Blackford 2

Sectional 40 (At Frankton)

Elwood 7, Alexandria 6 (8)

--Cornwell (E) 2-4, GWRBI

--Bair (A) 2-4, HR, 2 RBI

Sectional 55 (At Daleville)

Wes-Del 10, Daleville 4

