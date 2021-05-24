Monday's Results
Baseball
Bishop Chatard 12, Liberty Christian 0
Softball Sectionals
Sectional 9 (At Mt. Vernon)
Pendleton Heights 11, Richmond 0 (6)
--Epperson (PH) 5 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 14 K
Greenfield-Central 11, Anderson 0 (5)
--Weir (A) 1-1, BB
Sectional 41 (At Union County)
Union County 9, Shenandoah 0
Sectional 55 (At Daleville)
Daleville 15, Liberty Christian 4 (5)
Tuesday's Results
Boys Golf
Lapel 167, Anderson 195
--Carroll (L) 40 (Medalist)
--Alumbaugh (A) 43
Frankton 172, Eastbrook 172, Blackford 199
--LaPierre (F) 40
Elwood 185, Wapahani 186, Alexandria 204
--Retherford (E) 44 (Medalist)
--Robison (E) 44 (Medalist)
--Eden (A) 45
Girls Tennis Regional (At Marion)
Delta 5, Alexandria 0
--1S Clark (D) def Hiser (A) 6-3, 6-1
--2S Bamidele (D) def Hosier (A) 6-2, 6-3
--3S Hunt (D) def Pyle (A) 7-5, 6-4
--1D Dishman/Manor (D) def Remington/Stinefield (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Wegener/Cardemon (D) def Honeycutt/Dungan (A) 6-3, 6-4
Girls Tennis Singles Sectional
Geoffreys (Anderson) def Stephan (Randolph Southern) 6-0, 6-0
Softball Sectionals
Sectional 9 (At Mt. Vernon)
Pendleton Heights 12, Greenfield-Central 7
--Gregory (PH) 3-3, 2 HR
Sectional 39 (At Tipton)
Madison-Grant 9, Blackford 2
Sectional 40 (At Frankton)
Elwood 7, Alexandria 6 (8)
--Cornwell (E) 2-4, GWRBI
--Bair (A) 2-4, HR, 2 RBI
Sectional 55 (At Daleville)
Wes-Del 10, Daleville 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.