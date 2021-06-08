Monday's Results
Boys Golf Sectionals
At Noblesville (Fox Prairie)--Fishers 307, Hamilton Southeastern 308, Tipton 314, Noblesville 320, Hamilton Heights 347, Lapel 353, Pendleton Heights 357, Frankton 395, Daleville 398, Elwood 403, Anderson 416, Alexandria 431
--Renihan (L) 80--advances to regional
--Gray (PH) 81
--Baker (F) 86
--Hester (D) 91
--Retherford (E) 92
--Alumbaugh (Anderson) 96
--Fye (Alex) 103
At Greenfield Central (Hawk's Tail)--Mt. Vernon 315, New Castle 319, New Palestine 330, Shenandoah 350, Greenfield-Central 352, Shelbyville 361, Triton Central 366, Morristown 388, Southwestern 408, Eastern Hancock 415, Blue River Valley 461, Knightstown NA
--Zody (S) 78--advances to regional
