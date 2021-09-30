Boys Tennis Sectionals

Sectional 14 Semifinals (at New Castle)

Shenandoah 3, Tri 2

Sectional 41 Semifinals (at Anderson)

Alexandria 4, Elwood 1

Lapel 4, Frankton 1

--1S Erwin (L) def Davenport (F) 6-1, 6-1

--2S I.Bair (L) def Walls (F) 6-3, 6-0

--3S Maines (F) def Lewis (L) 7-5 (7-5), 2-6, 10-3

--1D Renihan/L.Bair (L) def S.Barr/M.Barr (F) 6-1, 6-2

--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Hartley/Dalton (F) 6-0, 6-2

Sectional 44 Championship (at Marion)

Mississinewa 5, Madison-Grant 0

Sectional 47 Semifinals (at Mt. Vernon)

Mt. Vernon 3, Pendleton Heights 2

Boys Soccer

Jay County 1, Liberty Christian 0

International 5, Anderson Prep 1

New Palestine 2, Pendleton Heights 1

--Kail (PH) goal

Wapahani 2, Anderson 1

Volleyball

Frankton 3, Oak Hill 0

Madison-Grant 3, Taylor 0 (25-5, 25-14, 25-6)

Alexandria 3, Elwood 0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-16)

Blackford 3, Anderson 0 (15-25, 10-25, 23-25)

