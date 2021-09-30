Boys Tennis Sectionals
Sectional 14 Semifinals (at New Castle)
Shenandoah 3, Tri 2
Sectional 41 Semifinals (at Anderson)
Alexandria 4, Elwood 1
Lapel 4, Frankton 1
--1S Erwin (L) def Davenport (F) 6-1, 6-1
--2S I.Bair (L) def Walls (F) 6-3, 6-0
--3S Maines (F) def Lewis (L) 7-5 (7-5), 2-6, 10-3
--1D Renihan/L.Bair (L) def S.Barr/M.Barr (F) 6-1, 6-2
--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Hartley/Dalton (F) 6-0, 6-2
Sectional 44 Championship (at Marion)
Mississinewa 5, Madison-Grant 0
Sectional 47 Semifinals (at Mt. Vernon)
Mt. Vernon 3, Pendleton Heights 2
Boys Soccer
Jay County 1, Liberty Christian 0
International 5, Anderson Prep 1
New Palestine 2, Pendleton Heights 1
--Kail (PH) goal
Wapahani 2, Anderson 1
Volleyball
Frankton 3, Oak Hill 0
Madison-Grant 3, Taylor 0 (25-5, 25-14, 25-6)
Alexandria 3, Elwood 0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-16)
Blackford 3, Anderson 0 (15-25, 10-25, 23-25)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.