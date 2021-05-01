Friday's Late Results

Boys Track and Field

Tipton Invitational--McCutcheon 173, Tipton 103, Hamilton Heights 96, Maconaquah 88, Lapel 14, Bowman Academy 4

Zionsville Invitational--Brownsburg 126, Zionsville 105.75, Harrison 91, Avon 78.75, Westfield 47, West Lafayette 47, Whiteland 42.75, Pendleton Heights 41, New Palestine 14, Lafayette Jeff 6.25

Northeastern Invitational--Yorktown 161, Tri 68, Northeastern 68, Monroe Central 65, Cambridge City Lincoln 60, Winchester 43, Union County 42, Anderson Prep Academy 26, Union City 25, Knightstown 24, Randolph Southern 3

Girls Track and Field

Cougar Chase Invitational (At Greenfield-Central)--Franklin 242, Greenfield-Central 135.5, Greenwood 85.5, Rushville 80, Frankton 68

Tipton Invitational--McCutcheon 150, Hamilton Heights 148, Maconaquah 66.5, Bowman Academy 56, Tipton 48.5, Lapel 18

Zionsville Invitational--Floyd Central 95.5, Harrison 95, Zionsville 85, Westfield 78, Brownsburg 74.5, Whiteland 69, Avon 55, New Palestine 32, West Lafayette 30.5, Pendleton Heights 9.5

Northeastern Invitational--Winchester 111.5, Union County 106, Northeastern 99, Monroe Central 87, Tri 44, Randolph Southern 40, Anderson Prep Academy 35, Cambridge City Lincoln 23, Knightstown 20.5, Union City 2

Saturday's Results

Baseball

Frankton 12, Cowan 2 (Game 1)

Cowan 9, Frankton 1 (Game 2)

Logansport 16, Anderson 6 (5) (Game 1)

--Lee (A) 1-3, R, 2 RBI

Logansport 6, Anderson 5 (Game 2)

--Brooks (A) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Lafayette Jeff 8, Pendleton Heights 7 (Game 1)

--Harris (PH) 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI

Lafayette Jeff 11, Pendleton Heights 6 (Game 2)

--Eikenberry (PH) 2-4, R, RBI

Mississinewa 6, Madison-Grant 5 (8)

--Harbert (MG) 2-4, 2B, R, RBI

Blue River Valley 13, Liberty Christian 7

--Chappell (LC) 100th career strikeout

Monroe Central 2, Daleville 0

Boys Golf

Delaware County Championship--Yorktown 319, Delta 326, Daleville 381, Wes-Del 405, Wapahani 441, Cowan 461

--Broshar (D) 85

--Hester (D) 88

Henry County Championship--Shenandoah 366, Tri 388, Knightstown 444, Blue River Valley 469

--Shores (S) 85 (Medalist)

Girls Tennis

Marion 4, Anderson 1

--1S Geoffreys (A) def Sebastien (M) 6-0, 6-1

Girls Track and Field

Muncie Central Invitational--Yorktown 147.5, Delta 128, Jay County 118.5, Muncie Central 92, Richmond 59, Muncie Burris 20, Waldron 14, Anderson 13

Softball

Pendleton Heights 12, Kokomo 0 (5) (Game 1)

--Scott (PH) 2-4, Grand Slam

Pendleton Heights 11, Kokomo 7 (Game 2)

--Ryan (PH) 1-1, HR, 2 RBI

Liberty Christian 25, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 8 (5)

--Clervrain (LC) 2-3, 3B, 4 R

Irvington Prep 8, Liberty Christian 2

--Wall (LC) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Madison-Grant 10, Mississinewa 0 (5)

--S.Duncan (MG) 2B, 2 RBI

Madison-Grant 12, Oak Hill 2 (5)

--Barnett (MG) HR

--Parker (MG) 2 HR

Connersville 11, Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)

Connersville 4, Shenandoah 2 (Game 2)

Tags

Trending Video