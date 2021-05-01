Friday's Late Results
Boys Track and Field
Tipton Invitational--McCutcheon 173, Tipton 103, Hamilton Heights 96, Maconaquah 88, Lapel 14, Bowman Academy 4
Zionsville Invitational--Brownsburg 126, Zionsville 105.75, Harrison 91, Avon 78.75, Westfield 47, West Lafayette 47, Whiteland 42.75, Pendleton Heights 41, New Palestine 14, Lafayette Jeff 6.25
Northeastern Invitational--Yorktown 161, Tri 68, Northeastern 68, Monroe Central 65, Cambridge City Lincoln 60, Winchester 43, Union County 42, Anderson Prep Academy 26, Union City 25, Knightstown 24, Randolph Southern 3
Girls Track and Field
Cougar Chase Invitational (At Greenfield-Central)--Franklin 242, Greenfield-Central 135.5, Greenwood 85.5, Rushville 80, Frankton 68
Tipton Invitational--McCutcheon 150, Hamilton Heights 148, Maconaquah 66.5, Bowman Academy 56, Tipton 48.5, Lapel 18
Zionsville Invitational--Floyd Central 95.5, Harrison 95, Zionsville 85, Westfield 78, Brownsburg 74.5, Whiteland 69, Avon 55, New Palestine 32, West Lafayette 30.5, Pendleton Heights 9.5
Northeastern Invitational--Winchester 111.5, Union County 106, Northeastern 99, Monroe Central 87, Tri 44, Randolph Southern 40, Anderson Prep Academy 35, Cambridge City Lincoln 23, Knightstown 20.5, Union City 2
Saturday's Results
Baseball
Frankton 12, Cowan 2 (Game 1)
Cowan 9, Frankton 1 (Game 2)
Logansport 16, Anderson 6 (5) (Game 1)
--Lee (A) 1-3, R, 2 RBI
Logansport 6, Anderson 5 (Game 2)
--Brooks (A) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Lafayette Jeff 8, Pendleton Heights 7 (Game 1)
--Harris (PH) 2-3, 2B, 3 RBI
Lafayette Jeff 11, Pendleton Heights 6 (Game 2)
--Eikenberry (PH) 2-4, R, RBI
Mississinewa 6, Madison-Grant 5 (8)
--Harbert (MG) 2-4, 2B, R, RBI
Blue River Valley 13, Liberty Christian 7
--Chappell (LC) 100th career strikeout
Monroe Central 2, Daleville 0
Boys Golf
Delaware County Championship--Yorktown 319, Delta 326, Daleville 381, Wes-Del 405, Wapahani 441, Cowan 461
--Broshar (D) 85
--Hester (D) 88
Henry County Championship--Shenandoah 366, Tri 388, Knightstown 444, Blue River Valley 469
--Shores (S) 85 (Medalist)
Girls Tennis
Marion 4, Anderson 1
--1S Geoffreys (A) def Sebastien (M) 6-0, 6-1
Girls Track and Field
Muncie Central Invitational--Yorktown 147.5, Delta 128, Jay County 118.5, Muncie Central 92, Richmond 59, Muncie Burris 20, Waldron 14, Anderson 13
Softball
Pendleton Heights 12, Kokomo 0 (5) (Game 1)
--Scott (PH) 2-4, Grand Slam
Pendleton Heights 11, Kokomo 7 (Game 2)
--Ryan (PH) 1-1, HR, 2 RBI
Liberty Christian 25, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 8 (5)
--Clervrain (LC) 2-3, 3B, 4 R
Irvington Prep 8, Liberty Christian 2
--Wall (LC) 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI
Madison-Grant 10, Mississinewa 0 (5)
--S.Duncan (MG) 2B, 2 RBI
Madison-Grant 12, Oak Hill 2 (5)
--Barnett (MG) HR
--Parker (MG) 2 HR
Connersville 11, Shenandoah 1 (Game 1)
Connersville 4, Shenandoah 2 (Game 2)
