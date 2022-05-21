Saturday's Results

Baseball

Elwood 24, Liberty Christian 11 (Game 1)

--Mendenhall (E) 3-4, 2B, 3 R, 6 RBI, SB

--Houk (LC) 2-3, (2) 2B, R, 2 RBI 

Elwood 18, Liberty Christian 6 (5) (Game 2)

--Retherford (E) 3-4, (2) 3B, 3 R, 3 RBI

--Houk (LC) 2-3, 2B, 3B, R, 3 RBI

Shenandoah 10, Tri 0 (5)

--Brookbank (S) 4 IP, 2 H, 11 K

Frankton 4, Traders Point 1

--Rastetter (F) 2-2, HR, 2 R

Union City 5, Daleville 4

--E.Colvin (D) 2-4, R, RBI

Huntington North 11, Anderson 2 (Game 1)

--Howells (A) 1-2, 2 SB 

Huntington North 2, Anderson 1 (Game 2)

--Fuller (A) 1-3, 2B, R

Boys Golf

Muncie Central Invitational (at Players Club)--Guerin Catholic 295, Bloomington South 296, Cathedral 302, Noblesville 303, Hamilton Southeastern 307, Westfield 309, Carmel 314, Fishers 318, Yorktown 320, Pendleton Heights 331, Shenandoah 332, Delta 334, Richmond 340, Mt. Vernon 343, Heritage Christian 350, Bishop Chatard 353, Oak Hill 365, Lapel 370, Frankton 393, Monroe Central 409, Muncie Central 424, Marion 486

--Baker (F) 86

Girls Tennis Sectional 37 Championship

Alexandria 4, Lapel 1

--1S K.Renihan (L) def Clark (A) 6-1, 6-0

--2S Simison (A) def Frazier (L) 6-1, 6-3

--3S Hosier (A) def E.Manning (L) 6-1, 6-0

--1D Stinefield/Remington (A) def C.Renihan/Lyons (L) 6-0, 6-0

--2D Leever/Honeycutt (A) def G.Manning/Wolfgang (L) 6-0, 6-2

Softball

Union City 11, Daleville 0 (5) (Game 1)

--Haley (D) 1-1

Union City 12, Daleville 1 (3) (Game 2)

Elwood 6, Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 4

--Shannon (E) 3-4, (2) 2B, R, RBI, SB, 7 IP, 13 K

Madison-Grant 22, Beech Grove 4 (5)

--Greene (MG) 4-5, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBI

Mt. Vernon 5, Elwood 3

--Shannon (E) 3-4, R

Madison-Grant 4, South Vermillion 2 (8)

--Duncan (MG) 6.1 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 K, 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Bethesda Christian 13, Liberty Christian 3

--Rigdon (LC) 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI

