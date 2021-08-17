Boys Tennis
(Tue) Jay County 4, Alexandria 1
--1S Heniser (JC) def Ward (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2S Ab. Dirksen (JC) def DeVault (A) 6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
--3S S. Dirksen (JC) def Meeks (A) 6-1, 6-0
--1D G. Meyers/S. Meyers (JC) def Matthews/Morris (A) 6-3, 6-7 (7-9), 10-2
--2D Lipps/Kettery (A) def Au. Dirksen/Sims (JC) 6-3, 6-0
Lapel 5, Anderson 0
--1S Erwin (L) def Bush (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2S I. Bair (L) def Griffith (A) 6-0, 6-1
--3S Lapel (default)
--1D Renihan/L. Bair (L) def Davis/Richardson (A) 6-0, 6-0
--2D Lapel (default)
Western 3, Madison-Grant 2
Kokomo 4, Alexandria 0
--1S Guere (K) def Ward (A) 6-1, 6-2
--2S Gamble (K) def DeVault (A) 6-1, 6-1
--3S Walsh (K) def Meeks (A) 6-0, 6-0
--1D Wallace/Leger (K) def Norris/Matthews (A) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4
--2D Match stopped due to lightning
Girls Golf
(Mon) Pendleton Heights 176, New Castle Inc.
--Wiggins (PH) 40 (Medalist)
Clinton Central 225, Elwood 240
--Laub (E) 55
Daleville 191, Wapahani 218
Volleyball
(Tue) Randolph Southern 3, Liberty Christian 1 (25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-12)
--Mercer (LC) 16 digs
