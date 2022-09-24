Women's Soccer
Calvin 3, Anderson University 0
College Volleyball
Anderson University 3, Asbury 0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-19)
--Hall (AU) 10 digs
Boys Soccer
Harrison 9, Anderson 0
Boys Tennis
Lapel 4, Triton Central 1
--1S Hutchison (TC) def Poynter (L) 6-0, 6-1
--2S Novak (L) def Rund (TC) 6-1, 3-6, 12-10
--3S H. Bair (L) def Thomas (TC) 1-6, 6-3, 12-10
--1D I. Bair/Lewis (L) def Toth/Sego (TC) 6-3, 6-3
--2D Humerickhouse/Cash (L) def Geralds/Branson (TC) 3-6, 6-3, 11-9
Lapel 3, Jay County 2
--1S A. Dirksen (JC) def Poynter (L) 6-0, 6-0
--2S S. Dirksen (JC) def Imel (L) 6-4, 2-6, 11-9
--3S H. Bair (L) def E. Dirksen (JC) 6-0, 7-5 (7-5)
--1D I. Bair/Lewis (L) def Myers/Sims (JC) 6-1, 6-0
--2D Cash/Humerickhouse (L) def Muhlenkamp/Miller (JC) 6-3, 6-2
Boys Cross Country
New Haven Invitational 3A Finals--Northridge 66, Penn 81, Goshen 105, Homestead 154, Wapahani 180, Ft. Wayne Carroll 203, Northwood 207, Elkhart 217, Leo 239, Dekalb 248, Westview 258, Mishawaka 268, Muncie Central 356, Concord 357, Columbia City 410, New Haven 487, Huntington North 490, Anderson 544, Ft. Wayne South 602, Ft. Wayne North 647
--Proctor (Anderson) 103rd
New Haven Invitational 2A Finals--Bishop Dwenger 116, South Bend Riley 126, Oak Hill 127, Norwell 133, Hamilton Heights 187, Yorktown 207, Marion 215, Woodlan 248, Celina 250, Eastbrook 267, Heritage 271, Wawasee 294, Angola 327, Garrett 372, Frankton 389, Lakeland 396, Bremen 428, West Noble 473, Mississinewa 506, Bellmont 536, Tippecanoe Valley 614
--H. Smith (Frankton) 8th
New Haven Invitational 1A Finals--Bluffton 89, Churubusco 129, Cowan 163, Bishop Luers 175, Elkhart Christian 178, Southern Wells 182, Monroe Central 200, Lapel 219, Central Noble 225, Prairie Heights 241, Adams Central 263, Lakewood Park Christian 268, Daleville 282, Eastside 317, Blackhawk Christian 331, Blackford 338, Fremont 387, Union City 403
--C. Smith (Lapel) 3rd
--Burress (Lapel) 11th
--N. Colvin (Daleville) 37th
PAAC Championship (at Richmond)--Muncie Burris 41, Park Tudor 47, Greenwood Christian 83, University 105, Liberty Christian 106, Anderson Prep Academy 139
--Price (LC) 1st
--Settlemyer (APA) 12th
Delta Eagles Invitational--Delta 55, Blue River Valley 65, Centerville 82, Cambridge City Lincoln 103, Winchester 123, Jay County 156, Shenandoah 174, Scecina 179, Alexandria 200
--Troxel (S) 9th
Girls Cross Country
New Haven Invitational 1A Finals--Adams Central 61, Central Noble 91, Elkhart Christian 95, Monroe Central 110, Prairie Heights 138, Churubusco 173, Daleville 176, Fremont 187, Bishop Luers 194, Blackford 214, Eastside 245, Southern Wells 336
--Goodwin (Lapel) 2nd
--Norris (Daleville) 4th
--Combs (Lapel) 29th
Delta Eagles Invitational--Centerville 39, Delta 59, Blue River Valley 68, Winchester 94, Alexandria 99, Shenandoah 185
--Thomas (A) 8th
--Hosier (A) 12th
Girls Golf Regional (at The Edge)--Hamilton Southeastern 306, Noblesville 318, Delta 365, New Palestine 369, Fishers 378, Park Tudor 388, Cathedral 390, Northeastern 394, Daleville 396, Richmond 396, Mt. Vernon 398, Rushville 401, Lawrence Central 404, Yorktown 404, Union County Inc.
--Beeson (Lapel) 72 (E)
--Wenger (Frankton) 84
--Chandler (Shenandoah) 91
--Denney (Daleville) 95
--Gick (Daleville) 96
--Capes (Daleville) 99
--Shelton (Shenandoah) 103
--Reed (Daleville) 106
--Richman (Daleville) 122
Girls Soccer
Harrison 11, Anderson 0
Volleyball
Eastern Hancock Invitational
--Frankton 2, Daleville 0 (25-11, 25-15)
--Daleville 2, Northeastern 1 (23-25, 25-21, 15-13)
--Daleville 2, Centerville 0 (25-19, 25-20)
--Daleville 2, Eastern Hancock 0 (25-13, 25-12)
--Frankton 2, Centerville 0 (25-19, 25-14)
--Frankton 2, Northeastern 0 (25-8, 25-20)
--Southwood 2, Frankton 1 (19-25, 25-20, 15-11)
PAAC Tournament
--Greenwood Christian 2, Liberty Christian 0 (25-13, 25-20)
--Muncie Burris 2, Anderson Prep 0 (25-11, 25-6)
Brebeuf Invitational
--Pendleton Heights 2, Tri-West 1 (22-25, 25-20, 15-10)
--Hamilton Southeastern 2, Pendleton Heights 0 (25-18, 25-13)