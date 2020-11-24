Boys Basketball
Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math and Science 41
--Nunn (LC) 28 points, 3 assists
Alexandria 70, Anderson Prep 47
--Orick (Alex) 26 points
Frankton 52, Hagerstown 35
Girls Basketball
North Central 63, Anderson 36
--Ford (A) 15 points
Frankton 55, Taylor 35
Shenandoah 54, Eastern Hancock 52
--Perry (S) GW Free throws
Southern Wells 69, Elwood 59
Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 44
All-North Central Conference Football
First Team
--M.J. Armstrong, senior, Anderson
--Jawuan Echols, junior, Anderson
--Dilyn Fuller, sophomore, Anderson
Second Team
--T.K. Blair, senior, Anderson
--Dontrez Fuller, freshman, Anderson
--A.J. Ivy, senior, Anderson
