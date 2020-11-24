Boys Basketball

Liberty Christian 56, Indiana Math and Science 41

--Nunn (LC) 28 points, 3 assists

Alexandria 70, Anderson Prep 47

--Orick (Alex) 26 points

Frankton 52, Hagerstown 35

Girls Basketball

North Central 63, Anderson 36

--Ford (A) 15 points

Frankton 55, Taylor 35

Shenandoah 54, Eastern Hancock 52

--Perry (S) GW Free throws

Southern Wells 69, Elwood 59

Guerin Catholic 49, Lapel 44

All-North Central Conference Football

First Team

--M.J. Armstrong, senior, Anderson

--Jawuan Echols, junior, Anderson

--Dilyn Fuller, sophomore, Anderson

Second Team

--T.K. Blair, senior, Anderson

--Dontrez Fuller, freshman, Anderson

--A.J. Ivy, senior, Anderson

Tags

Trending Video