Monday's Results
Boys Tennis
Lapel 4, New Castle 1
--1S Erwin (L) def Alfrey (NC) 6-3, 4-6, 10-5
--2S I. Bair (L) def S. Underhill 6-2, 6-2
--3S Upchurch (NC) def Kimmerling (L) 6-3, 3-6, 2-1 (retired)
--1D Renihan/L. Bair (L) def Harris/Maddy (NC) 7-5, 6-1
--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Cornwell/L. Underhill (NC) 6-3, 6-3
Frankton 5, Eastern 0
Girls Golf
Lapel 161, Frankton 206, Muncie Central 214
--Beeson (L) 34 (Medalist)
Girls Soccer
Fishers 5, Pendleton Heights 0
Volleyball
Lapel 3, Frankton 0 (25-13, 25-17, 28-26)
--Allman (L) 10 kills, 2 aces
--A. Key (F) 6 kills, 2 blocks
Pendleton Heights 3, Richmond 0 (25-18, 25-8, 25-11)
--A. Ross (PH) 21 kills
Daleville 3, Tri 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-13)
TUESDAY
Boys Cross Country
Aaron Stephenson Invitational (At Lapel)--Madison-Grant 30, Alexandria 45, Lapel 49
--Smith (L) 1st
--C. Ewer (MG) 2nd
--Tackett (Elwood) 3rd
--Hill (A) 8th
Ethan Cheeseman Memorial Run (at Union)--Hagerstown 22, Muncie Central 53, Cowan 93, Union City 94, Daleville 106
--E. Colvin (D) 22nd
--Settlemyer (APA) 28th
Girls Cross Country
Aaron Stephenson Invitational (at Lapel)--Alexandria 25, Madison-Grant 44, Lapel 57
--Thomas (A) 1st
--Foor (Elwood) 3rd
--Combs (L) 4th
--E. Ewer (MG) 6th
Ethan Cheeseman Memorial Run (At Union)--Wes-Del 19, Hagerstown 48, International 60
--Norris (Daleville) 1st
--Cox (APA) 32nd
Girls Golf
Lapel 165, Lawrence Central 181, Ritter 221
--Beeson (L) 32 (-2, Medalist)
Alexandria 210, Wes-Del 211
--Crum (A) 48 (Co-Medalist)
Volleyball
Frankton 3, Anderson 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-17)
--Higgins (A) 5 blocks
Lapel 3, Elwood 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-15)
--Crawford (E) 16 kills, 3 blocks, 18 digs
Madison-Grant 3, Jay County 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-18)
--Garringer (MG) 11 kills
Wes-Del 3, Daleville 0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-19)
