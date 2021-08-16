Monday's Results

Boys Tennis

Lapel 4, New Castle 1

--1S Erwin (L) def Alfrey (NC) 6-3, 4-6, 10-5

--2S I. Bair (L) def S. Underhill 6-2, 6-2

--3S Upchurch (NC) def Kimmerling (L) 6-3, 3-6, 2-1 (retired)

--1D Renihan/L. Bair (L) def Harris/Maddy (NC) 7-5, 6-1

--2D Humerickhouse/Poynter (L) def Cornwell/L. Underhill (NC) 6-3, 6-3

Frankton 5, Eastern 0

Girls Golf

Lapel 161, Frankton 206, Muncie Central 214

--Beeson (L) 34 (Medalist)

Girls Soccer

Fishers 5, Pendleton Heights 0

Volleyball

Lapel 3, Frankton 0 (25-13, 25-17, 28-26)

--Allman (L) 10 kills, 2 aces

--A. Key (F) 6 kills, 2 blocks

Pendleton Heights 3, Richmond 0 (25-18, 25-8, 25-11)

--A. Ross (PH) 21 kills

Daleville 3, Tri 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-13)

TUESDAY

Boys Cross Country

Aaron Stephenson Invitational (At Lapel)--Madison-Grant 30, Alexandria 45, Lapel 49

--Smith (L) 1st

--C. Ewer (MG) 2nd

--Tackett (Elwood) 3rd

--Hill (A) 8th

Ethan Cheeseman Memorial Run (at Union)--Hagerstown 22, Muncie Central 53, Cowan 93, Union City 94, Daleville 106

--E. Colvin (D) 22nd

--Settlemyer (APA) 28th

Girls Cross Country

Aaron Stephenson Invitational (at Lapel)--Alexandria 25, Madison-Grant 44, Lapel 57

--Thomas (A) 1st

--Foor (Elwood) 3rd

--Combs (L) 4th

--E. Ewer (MG) 6th

Ethan Cheeseman Memorial Run (At Union)--Wes-Del 19, Hagerstown 48, International 60

--Norris (Daleville) 1st

--Cox (APA) 32nd

Girls Golf

Lapel 165, Lawrence Central 181, Ritter 221

--Beeson (L) 32 (-2, Medalist)

Alexandria 210, Wes-Del 211

--Crum (A) 48 (Co-Medalist)

Volleyball

Frankton 3, Anderson 0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-17)

--Higgins (A) 5 blocks

Lapel 3, Elwood 0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-15)

--Crawford (E) 16 kills, 3 blocks, 18 digs

Madison-Grant 3, Jay County 0 (25-21, 25-12, 25-18)

--Garringer (MG) 11 kills

Wes-Del 3, Daleville 0 (25-21, 27-25, 25-19)

