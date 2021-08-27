Boys Soccer
Wapahani 4, Anderson Prep 0
Girls Soccer
(Thur) Pendleton Heights 2, Richmond 0
--Prickett (PH) goal
--Ryan (PH) 3 saves
Football
Madison-Grant 52, Southern Wells 0
--Brooks (MG) 157 yards offense, 3 TD
Alexandria 25, Wabash 13
Tipton 41, Elwood 0
Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament Semifinals
Pendleton Heights 4, Madison-Grant 1
--1S Bowers (PH) def Gilman (MG) 7-6 (8-6), 6-2
--2S Fox (MG) def Mills (PH) 6-4, 6-3
--3S Perny (PH) def Brunt (MG) 7-6 (9-7), 6-3
--1D Stoker/Jones (PH) def Metzger/Hull (MG) 6-3, 6-1
--2D Nielsen/Bubenzer (PH) def Price/Richards (MG) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3
Volleyball
(Thur) Knightstown 3, Anderson Prep 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-7)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.