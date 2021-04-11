Each Monday, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Nick Evans fanned 12 batters over five strong innings and drove in a run as Madison-Grant won its season opener 7-1 over Wes-Del.
Braden Danner homered and drove in three, and Cayden Gothrup added three RBI in Daleville’s 15-2 win over Muncie Central.
Kaden McCollough surrendered just twi hits over six innings as Shenandoah bested Northeastern 6-0.
Kendall Parker scattered five hits and struck out four over six innings in Alexandria’s 3-0 win over Delta.
TUESDAY
In baseball, Linkin Talley and Jacob Lee drove in three runs each as Anderson pummeled Arsenal Tech 22-1.
Jared Helm drove in five runs, and Beckham Chappell fanned 13 in Liberty Christian’s 18-1 victory over Providence Cristo Rey.
Kaitlyn Bair, Emma Smith, and Parker combined to go 14-for-14 with a home run and eight RBI as part of a 32-hit attack, and Alexandria blasted Muncie Central 27-2.
Hannah Peckinpaugh homered and drove in four runs while Lauryn Williams added three hits and four RBI in Anderson’s 19-4 season-opening softball win at Marion.
Madison-Grant defeated Marion in its boys golf opener by a 237-249 score. Jackson Thompson shot a 55 for the low Argylls score.
WEDNESDAY
Alexandria’s baseball team held off Taylor 13-10 for its initial win. Gabe McGuire homered and drove in a pair for the Tigers.
In a three-way track meet, Daleville defeated Cowan and Elwood in the boys while the Broncos placed second behind Cowan for the girls. Elwood’s Jayden Reese (300 hurdles and 1,600) and Eli Vehikite (shot put and discus) were two-time Panthers winners while Faith Norris (1,600 and 800) and Sarah Sizemore (long jump and 200) won two events for the Broncos.
Alexandria dropped just one game in seven matches to open the season with a 7-0 win over Muncie Central. Reiley Hiser, Gracyn Hosier, Rylee Pyle, and Allie Clark were the singles winners, and Taylor Stinefield and Lauren Dungan, Ally Honeycutt and Madison Schuyler, and Emily Leever and Addy Warren won the doubles matches.
In a trio of 12-0 softball games, Bair was 3-for-3 with a triple, home run, and six RBI as Alex blanked Wes-Del in five innings, Elise Boyd hit a grand slam in Shenandoah’s win at New Castle and Hailee Brunnemer homered and drove in a pair as Pendleton Heights dropped Delta.
THURSDAY
Gothrup struck out 12 batters and allowed just three hits and three earned runs over six strong innings as Daleville opened Mid-Eastern Conference play with a 4-3 win over Cowan.
The Tigers tennis team made it two wins in as many days with a 6-1 victory at Greenfield-Central. Heiser, Hosier and Pyle repeated their singles wins while Stinefield and Dungan, Honeycutt and Schuyler and Clark and Warren swept the doubles matches.
Elwood broke through with a 10-2 win at Lebanon, its first softball win of the season. Makenzie Cornwell led the offensive attack with two doubles and two RBI while Olivia Shannon, Alivia Boston and Hailee Waymire combined to limit the Tigers to just four hits and struck out 11.
FRIDAY
Tristen Brooks struck out 11 over six shutout innings as Anderson blanked Hamilton Heights 2-0 to remain unbeaten in five games. James Weaver and Connor Stephenson drove in the Indians' runs.
SATURDAY
The PH boys golf team opened its season at the Yorktown Invitational, shooting a 377 to place 14th out of 21 teams. Cohen Gray was the low Arabian with an 89.
After dropping a 3-2 game at Delphi on Friday, the Argylls bounced back with a vengeance in a 16-10 win at home to complete the doubleheader. Chad Harbert tripled and drove in two runs while Maddox Beckley and Mason Richards added two RBI each.
The Tigers softball team improved to 7-0 with a doubleheader sweep of Cowan. In the 10-4 Game 1 win, Madisyn Standridge was 4-for-4 with a home run and three RBI while Smith was 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in a 10-0 whitewashing in Game 2. Standridge also hurled seven shutout innings in the two games.
