Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Shenandoah senior Sophia Wilkinson signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and tennis careers next year at Indiana University-East in Richmond.
TUESDAY
The Daleville Broncos were no match for the host Tri-Central Trojans in an 85-35 loss to open Sectional 55 play. Ellie Hochstetler led the Broncos with 13 points on 3-of-7 shooting from 3-point range, and Audrey Voss added 10 points and five rebounds. Daleville finished the season at 6-16.
Mason Robison led three Panthers in double figures with 13 points, but Elwood could not keep up with Luke Brown and Blackford in a 102-52 loss. Will Retherford scored 12, and Ben DeLong added 10 for Elwood.
WEDNESDAY
Lapel senior Parker Allman announced on social media he will continue his football and academic career at Marian University in Indianapolis. Defensively, Allman racked up 91 tackles for the Bulldogs — including 23 for a loss — with 14 sacks, five forced fumbles, three blocked kicks and an interception. He also caught 27 passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns last season.
THURSDAY
In boys basketball, Ahmere Carson made his Anderson debut and scored 13 points as the Indians won their third straight North Central Conference matchup, 55-51 at Richmond. Larry Rodriguez scored 11 points, but Anderson Prep fell to Muncie Burris 68-47. Ayden Brobston scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but Frankton dropped a 53-50 decision to Hamilton Heights, and Robison scored 17 points and Hunter Sallee added 14 points and nine rebounds as Elwood fell to Tri-Central 77-61.
Andrew Bennett scored 20 points to lead the Raiders in scoring, but it was a Kaden McCollough 3-point basket at the buzzer that lifted Shenandoah to a 57-54 comeback win at New Castle. The game was also highlighted by a Jasper Campbell 80-foot basket to close out the first half.
FRIDAY
Camden Leisure scored 11 points with 11 assists for Daleville as the Broncos won in a romp, 71-22, over Indiana Deaf School.
SATURDAY
Anderson picked up its fourth straight conference win and fourth straight overall with an 89-86 overtime decision against Muncie Central at Highland Middle School. It marked the Tribe’s first four-game win streak since the 2013-14 season and first such accomplishment in the NCC since February 2009. This is also the latest in the season Anderson (7-6) was over the .500 mark since finishing 16-6 in 2012-13. A late free throw by Carson helped seal the victory.
Elsewhere in boys basketball, Caden Eicks led Lapel with 18 points as the Bulldogs defeated Eastbrook 78-56. Kaden Howell scored 18 points and Justin Moore added 14 and Madison-Grant held off a strong second-half Taylor surge for a 58-55 win to improve to 14-2. Jamison Dunham scored 27 points to lead Pendleton Heights to a 66-55 win over Heritage Christian, and Robison again led Elwood with 17 points, but the Panthers came up short in a 70-55 loss to Wes-Del.
The Pendleton Heights girls swim team placed third at the Fishers sectional with Grace McKinney posting a strong third-place run in the 200 freestyle. As well as placing sixth in the 500 freestyle, McKinney also joined Jaima Link, Mallory Gentry and Kaitlyn Wheetley for a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.44, setting a new school record. Gentry added a sixth in the 50 freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle, Madelyn Heineman was eighth in diving, and Claire Wittkamper was seventh and Emma Weflen eighth in the 100 backstroke.
Anderson was seventh, with Amber Lindzy’s placing of ninth in the 500 freestyle and the 200 medley relay team of Lexi Swanson, Libby Hahn and Allie Bramwell, and Ava Nickelson placing fifth as the top Indians finishers. Elwood was ninth in the team standings.
