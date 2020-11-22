Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association announced its Class 1A-2A North-South All-Star teams with Alexandria’s Lauren Dungan being named to the North team. Due to coronavirus concerns, the Association will not hold the annual matches.
The Crossroads League named former Pendleton Heights star Averi Lanman to its volleyball All-Freshman team following the fall portion of its schedule. Lanman finished her first fall for Marian University with 62 kills and a .311 hitting percentage and led the Knights with nine solo blocks and 38 total blocks.
TUESDAY
Three Alexandria Tigers led an area contingent of eight players named to the All-CIC football teams. WR Jagger Orick was named to the offense while DL Eric Pegg and P Kole Stewart were named to the defensive unit. WR Trey Jordan and DL Ayden Corbett from Elwood, DL Hunter Branham and LB Korbin Finley from Frankton and C Gabe Wedmore of Madison-Grant were also honored.
Shenandoah senior Josh Farmer announced on social media he will continue his football and academic career at Trine University next year. This season, Farmer recorded 90 tackles — including nine for a loss — with three sacks, two interceptions and two recovered fumbles.
Another Raiders senior made her mark Tuesday as Kathryn Perry scored 19 points to become Shenandoah’s all-time leading girls basketball scorer. The Raiders fell to Heritage Christian 54-48.
Led by 17 points and 10 rebounds from Azmae Turner, Madison-Grant routed Marion at Bill Green Arena 65-27. Daya Greene and Katie Duncan added 10 points each for the Argylls.
WEDNESDAY
The Pendleton Heights girls swim team opened the area season with a dominant 132-44 win at Oak Hill, sweeping first-place finishes in all relay and individual events in the process. Jaima Link posted four wins — two individual and two relays — to lead the Arabians' effort.
FRIDAY
Madison-Grant girls basketball fell at Oak Hill 33-21 with Greene leading the Argylls effort with nine points.
SATURDAY
Pendleton Heights opened the area wrestling season winning two of three matches at a triangular meet at North Central. The Arabians fell to Noblesville 44-30, but defeated Castle 39-21 and the host Panthers 39-18. Jared Brown and Colin Gillispie were undefeated for PH, with Brown winning all three of his matches by fall.
Anderson won its second girls basketball game in a row with a 63-30 decision at Connersville. Tyra Ford led the Indians with 23 points while Makyra Dixon added 10.
The Elwood girls dropped their home opener 41-34 to Sheridan. Jaleigh Crawford led the Panthers with 14 points.
