Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Alexandria baseball defeated Tipton 8-5 behind two RBI each from Carson Cuneo and Brayden Bates and five innings from winning pitcher Dylan Miller.
Anderson scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to record a comeback 8-5 victory over Mount Vernon. Tristen Brooks went the distance for the Indians, allowing two earned runs on six hits and striking out 11, and Jamel Hamilton drove in three runs, including the go-ahead run.
Jack Scott was a perfect 4-for-4, and Derek Dailey yielded just four hits and struck out eight batters in a complete-game effort as Anderson Prep defeated Muncie Burris 7-3.
Lapel rolled to a 19-8 win over Daleville after scoring nine runs in the third inning. Owen Imel and Isaac Bair each drove home four runs, and Noah Clark added a home run for the Bulldogs. Cayden Gothrup doubled and drove in a pair for the Broncos.
Frankton routed Sheridan 18-10 with 12 of its runs coming across in the fifth inning. Sam Hartley homered and drove in three for the Eagles.
Madison-Grant blasted Marion 19-3 in five innings with Justin Moore driving in four runs with a home run and Maddox Beckley hammering two doubles with four RBI.
The Indians' boys golf team edged Frankton 179-181. Mason Adams was medalist for the Eagles with a 40 while Landon Alumbaugh led Anderson with a round of 42.
Lapel’s No. 1 doubles team of Chloe Renihan and Gracie Lyons pulled out a three-set win over Cassidy Brandom and Chloe Steinke to lift the Bulldogs past Pendleton Heights 3-2.
Elwood blanked Tri-Central 15-0 in five innings as Hailee Waymire and Alivia Boston combined on a three-hit shutout. Makenzie Cornwell doubled, tripled and scored three runs while Kaylee Guillemette drove in three for the Panthers.
Hannah Laughlin homered and drove in four runs while Ashlynn Allman added a solo shot to lead Lapel to an 18-0 win over Liberty Christian.
Elise Boyd and Bridget Lohrey drove in three runs each to lead Shenandoah past Tri 8-2. Lohrey enjoyed a four-hit day, including a double and triple while Boyd also hit a triple for the Raiders.
TUESDAY
Tyler Bates struck out nine over six strong innings, and Hartley doubled and drove in a run as Frankton beat Blackford 9-4.
Liberty Christian defeated Seton Catholic 14-9 behind four hits and four RBI from Jared Helm.
Liam Baker shot a personal-best round of 43 to lead Frankton to a 197-246 win over Sheridan.
Shenandoah shot a 192 to beat Knightstown (210) and Centerville (212) and was led by Ryan Craig’s 46.
Daleville came in with a team score of 203 to defeat Muncie Central (214) and Burris (233) with Logan Hester’s 46 leading the way.
Kaitlyn Bair doubled twice, tripled, and drove in four runs as Alexandria blanked Eastbrook 10-0 in six innings. Kendall Parker allowed just two hits and struck out five.
Yzabelle Ramey drove in two runs, and Olivia Shannon struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings as Elwood edged Madison-Grant 5-4. Katie Duncan homered for the Argylls.
Adyson Coppess struck out 10 and threw a two-hit shutout as Frankton whitewashed Blackford 10-0. The Eagles had two RBI each from Kenzie Swango, Makena Alexander and Jilly Hilderbrand.
In track-and-field, Noah Price of Liberty Christian won both the 800 and 1,600 at Daleville.
Justin Hummel of Shenandoah was a three-time winner on senior night, taking the 110 hurdles and the high jump while also running a leg of the winning 4x100 relay team. Erikka Hill continued her undefeated season, taking both the shot put and discus.
WEDNESDAY
In baseball, after a 10-0 win Tuesday, Anderson completed a two-day sweep of North Central Conference rival Marion with a 14-4 win. James Weaver hit a three-run homer Tuesday in support of Linkin Talley on the mound while Jacob Lee drove in two runs Wednesday.
The Argylls improved to 10-2 with a 13-9 win over Tipton. Beckley drove in two more runs, and Nick Evans doubled twice and added an RBI.
Colton Jetty’s three-run home run capped a six-run seventh inning as Elwood edged Blackford 8-7.
Gothrup homered and drove in a pair as Daleville edged Frankton 7-6.
Led by a 46 each from Isaiah Fye and Kaigin Hawkins, Alexandria’s 191 bettered an incomplete Burris score.
The Panthers ran their softball winning streak to five with a 9-4 win at Blackford. Cornwell doubled twice and drove in four to pace the offense while Boston struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings.
Allman and Lily Daniels each homered, and six different Bulldogs drove in one run each as Lapel defeated New Castle 7-2
