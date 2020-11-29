Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
A total of six Anderson Indians were named All-North Central Conference for football. Three were placed on the first team with three more gracing the second team.
Senior M.J. Armstrong led the first team contingent after recording nearly 300 yards of total offense and leading the Tribe with three interceptions. He was joined by junior Jawuan Echols with 74 tackles and a team-high six sacks and sophomore Dilyn Fuller, who recorded 44 tackles and recovered a fumble. Seniors T.K. Blair and A.J. Ivy and freshman Dontrez Fuller were named second team all-NCC.
TUESDAY
The Anderson girls swim team opened its season with a 111-59 loss at Hamilton Heights. Allie Bramwell collected a pair of wins for the Indians, taking first place in the 100 butterfly and teaming up with Lexi Swanson, Libby Hahn and Amber Lindzy to win the 200 freestyle relay.
Ayden Brobston scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Frankton to a 52-35 win at Hagerstown in the boys season opener. Harrison Schwinn added nine points for the Eagles.
While the boys basketball season tipped off, there was still plenty of girls action happening.
The Shenandoah Raiders won in dramatic fashion, 54-52 at Eastern Hancock behind 26 points from Kathryn Perry. The senior guard put the Raiders on top with a pair of free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining, and Hannah Zody clinched the win with a steal on the Royals’ final possession.
Tyra Ford was held to a season-low 15 points as Anderson fell to North Central, 63-36.
Lauryn Bates posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds as Class 2A third-ranked Frankton remained undefeated with a 55-35 win over Taylor. Ava Gardner added 10 points for the Eagles.
WEDNESDAY
The Daleville girls returned to the court at Tri and were defeated 75-21. Audrey Voss led the Broncos with nine points and Heather Pautler added seven.
Pendleton Heights dropped its Hoosier Heritage Conference wrestling opener 49-30 at Greenfield-Central. Arabians Jared Brown (138), Ethan Childers (152), Colin Gillespie (195), A.J. Hopkins (220) and Sam Mossoney (285) were winners by fall, with Gillespie’s win coming in just 43 seconds.
SATURDAY
On the college gridiron, two former area stars got involved in their team’s passing games. Cody Rudy from Shenandoah caught three passes for 35 yards in Ball State’s 27-24 win over Toledo, and former Pendleton Heights WR Eli Pancol hauled in a pair of throws for Duke for 25 yards in a 56-33 loss to Georgia Tech.
Kevin Cherry picked up his first win in his first outing as Madison-Grant boys basketball coach as the Argylls manhandled Wabash in Fairmount, 65-31. Kaden Howell led the scoring attack with 18 points, and Grant Brown added 16 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.
