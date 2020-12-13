Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Former Lapel star Bree Boles scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds for IU-Northwest in a 77-67 win over Trinity International.
Shenandoah senior quarterback Tanner Goff announced his commitment to continue his athletic and academic career at Trine University. This season, Goff completed 57% of his passes for 1,312 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for over 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns.
TUESDAY
Alexandria senior Jordan Bodie announced she will continue her academic and cross country career at Anderson University. Bodie was part of the Tigers girls team that advanced to regional this year where she finished 71st individually.
The Indiana Football Coaches Association announced its All-State teams Tuesday morning. Tanner Mroz (WR) and Parker Allman (DL) from Lapel and Goff, Justin Hummel (LB) and Cole Hughes (DB) from Shenandoah were named to the Class 2A Senior team while Luke Bays (LB) from Pendleton Heights earned 4A Senior honors. Sophomore Dilyn Fuller (DL) and freshman Dontrez Fuller (P) of Anderson were named to the 5A Junior team for underclassmen.
Junior Grace McKinney accounted for three wins as the Pendleton Heights girls swim team remained undefeated with a 101-75 win at Yorktown. McKinney won the 200 and 500 freestyle and teamed up with Jaima Link, Kaitlyn Wheetley and Sophie Kaster to take the 200 freestyle relay.
In the boys meet, Yorktown prevailed 99-76. Senior Trevor Cobb won the 100 butterfly and was part of the winning 200 freestyle relay team along with Brayden Jones, Oliver Claxon and Tyler Hollendonner.
The Pendleton Heights girls basketball team saw its modest two-game win streak end in a 56-46 loss at Hamilton Southeastern. The Arabians, who were within one point with three minutes remaining, were led by Kylie Davis’ 19 points.
WEDNESDAY
Jacob Davenport scored 14 points, leading four Frankton players in double figures, as the Eagles defeated Muncie Burris 57-43, marking the 200th career win for head coach Brent Brobston. Harrison Schwinn scored 13, Ayden Brobston added 12 and Blake Mills chipped in 10 points.
Lapel wrestling improved to 5-1 with a 46-33 win over Alexandria. Senior Kyle Shelton was a winner for the sixth time in as many outings for the Bulldogs.
THURSDAY
Irelynd Evans scored 16 points, and Mady Rees grabbed 15 rebounds as Liberty Christian won its first girls basketball game of the year, 53-46 at Indiana School for the Deaf.
Abi Rosenkrans scored 20 points, Whitney Warfel added a career-high 18 and the Pendleton Heights girls improved to 3-0 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference with a 79-53 win over Delta.
McKinney won three events and Lily Brooks won two as the Pendleton Heights girls swimmers remained undefeated with a 100-86 win over Greenfield-Central.
FRIDAY
Anderson’s Tyra Ford scored 27 points as the Indians routed Arsenal Tech 94-3 to open a boys-girls North Central Conference doubleheader. The boys team fell to the Titans 74-60.
A balanced Shenandoah attack lifted the Raiders past Pudue Polytechnic North by an 80-43 score. Michael Howard scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Jakeb Kinsey recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists, while Kaden McCollough and Jasper Campbell added 13 points each.
SATURDAY
Both Liberty Christian and Anderson suffered boys basketball road losses. The Lions fell to University 58-42, and the Indians dropped a 59-42 decision to Noblesville. LC was led by Adonis House and Anderson by Tyrell Wills, each scoring 12 points.
In girls hoops action, Chloe Tucker scored 22 points as Lapel won its third game in a row, 62-32, over New Castle.
Daleville wrestling posted a 54-26 win over Pike in a home dual. Bronco wrestlers to collect victories included Tyler Burris, Madi Dilts, Dawson Brooks, Brandon Kinnick, Julius Gerencser, Reazon Davenport, Hunter Hoss, Chris Walters and Jackson Ingenito.
Pendleton Heights swept its home wrestling triple-dual with wins over Alexandria, Muncie Central and Purdue Poly. Elijah Creel, Blake Nicholson and Jaiden Tong were among the seven Arabians who were unbeaten. The Tigers won matches against Central and Poly with Isaiah Fye, Caleb Bott and Max Naselroad each going 3-0.
In college football, Will Jones ran 16 times for 72 yards as Ball State defeated Western Michigan and advanced to the Mid-American Conference championship game, and Eli Pancol hauled in two passes for 28 yards, including a 26-yard TD, but Duke fell 56-35 to Florida State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.