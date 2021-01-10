Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Daleville dropped a 52-32 girls basketball decision at Wapahani, with Heather Pautler leading the Broncos with 12 points. It was a season-high for Pautler, and Audrey Voss added 10 for Daleville.
Also in defeat, Azmae Turner scored 16 for Madison-Grant, but the Argylls fell to Blackford 37-27.
Elwood and Liberty Christian split a swimming dual, with the Lions boys taking a 58-23 win and the Panthers girls winning by an 84-24 count. Elwood’s Addison Updegraff led the girls with four wins during the meet -- two individual and two as part of relay victories. Dustin Maseman was the only boys winner for the Panthers, taking first place in the 200 freestyle.
WEDNESDAY
Shenandoah wrestling captured three individual titles at the Henry County wrestling championship. Cole Hughes, Zack Gedek and Justin Hummel earned all-county honors with their championships.
Turner scored eight points, but the Argylls lost for the second time in as many days, 64-19 at Tipton.
THURSDAY
Only Cowan’s 235.5 points topped Daleville’s 191 at the Delaware County wrestling championships at Wes-Del. Five Broncos — T.J. Fritz (113), Dawson Brooks (120), Brandon Kinnick (126), Julius Gerencser (138) and Jackson Ingenito (182) — claimed individual county championships.
In a three-team meet, Madison-Grant’s wrestling team split its two matches, defeating Eastbrook 36-33 but dropping a 46-36 decision to Marion. Josh Hasty, Jaren Glass, Tanner Brooks and Hudsyn Cunningham each won both their matches for the Argylls.
FRIDAY
Daleville’s Maddi Dilts competed at the girls wrestling regional where she finished 4-1.
SATURDAY
Shenandoah swept the Henry County basketball championships as the girls defeated Tri 50-37 and the boys won 43-31 over Blue River Valley. Rachel Soden and Jenna Stewart were named all-county for the girls, and Kaden McCollough and Kameron Graddy earned the honors for the boys team.
Alexandria placed eighth in the 12-team Maconaquah wrestling invitational with Isaiah Fye (106) and Max Naselroad (145) placing as individual champions and Blake Sayre (113) finishing in the runner-up spot.
Anderson’s Jeff Eddy was named the North Central Conference coach of the year for both the boys and the girls teams at the conference championships. Dayton Edwards won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and Carson Smitherman took the 200 and 100 freestyle races for the Indians and were joined by Michael Strait and Sam Eskew to take the 400 freestyle. In the girls meet, Amber Lindzy took the 200 and 500 freestyle and joined Lexi Swanson, Libby Hahn and Allie Bramwell to win the 200 freestyle relay.
