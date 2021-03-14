Each Monday, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Over the weekend, Shenandoah senior Morgan Nation signed to continue her academic and tennis careers at Anderson University. One of the top area girls players, Nation has advanced in the singles tournament twice, including to the regional semifinals her freshman year.
TUESDAY
Pendleton Heights junior guard Jamison Dunham was named to the All-Hoosier Heritage Conference team by the league coaches. Dunham led the Arabians in scoring at 18.6 points per game while averaging 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals. He shot 45% (69-of-155) from 3-point range and was an 89% free-throw shooter.
WEDNESDAY
The Indiana Football Coaches Association selected Shenandoah senior Blake Surface to play in the annual North-South game. Surface, an Indiana State commit, is listed as an outside linebacker for the South squad after recording 50 tackles, two sacks and four interceptions for the Raiders last season. He also accounted for over 500 yards of rushing and receiving on offense with 10 total touchdowns.
THURSDAY
Two players with area ties were honored when the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball postseason awards. Ronny Williams (Liberty Christian) averaged 17.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists as a senior for Anderson University, earning first team all-conference status. Hanover senior Mark Albers (Pendleton Heights) was named honorable mention after averaging 15.3 points and 5 rebounds.
Several Arabian student athletes signed their letters of intent this week. They include football’s Luke Bays (Indiana Wesleyan), Demarco Cooley and Braden Duncan (Trine) and Evan MacMillan (Taylor), soccer player Macy Browning (Indiana Wesleyan), baseball’s Mitchell Cobb and Arturo Casas (Manchester), softball player Ryann Norris (Bethel), Cassidy Brandom (Trine) for tennis and Andrew Harvey (Eastern Illinois) for track and field.
FRIDAY
Two former area baseball stars faced off on the diamond as Huntington University took three of four games against Grace College over the weekend. In Game 1, Foresters shortstop Satchell Wilson (Lapel) homered off Evan Etchison (Daleville) to break a 1-1 tie. The Lancers rallied for the victory with Etchison earning the win in relief. In the four games, Wilson was 4-for-11 and scored four runs.
Hannah Hawkins (Madison-Grant) of AU was named the HCAC Defensive Player of the Year for the second time after establishing a new school record for career blocked shots. She added 32 to her career total this season and was also named second-team all-conference after averaging 7.1 points and leading the league with 9.8 rebounds per game in 2021.
SATURDAY
The North Central Conference announced its postseason awards with Anderson junior Tyrelle Wills earning first team all-conference honors and sophomore Ja’Quan Ingram being named to the second team. Wills led the Indians with 15 points per game and was a 44% 3-point shooter while Ingram averaged 10.5 points and made 56% of his field goal attempts this season.
