Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
FRIDAY
With four players named, Elwood led all Central Indiana Conference teams in All-CIC softball selections.
It was the second selection for junior Jaleigh Crawford, who was joined by Panthers teammates Makenzie Cornwell, Olivia Shannon and Morgan Scott.
Regular season and regional champion Frankton, sectional champ Madison-Grant and Alexandria put three players each on the squad.
Adyson Coppess, Makena Alexander and Mackenzie Swango were named for the first time for Frankton while Chelsea Bowland made her second appearance on the team for the Argylls along with Daya Greene and Zoey Barnett.
Senior Kaitlyn Bair earned her third All-CIC selection in as many seasons for the Tigers along with a second selection for Madisyn Standridge. Kendall Parker was named for the first time for Alex.
Alliyah Standridge, Emma Smith and Tristen Dunn of Alexandria, Kaylee Guillemette from Elwood, Claire Duncan of Frankton and Chelsea Parker and Katie Duncan of Madison-Grant were named honorable mention.
The Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament, CIC and Sectional 39 champion Madison-Grant Argylls led the conference with four players —Teagan Yeagy, Mason Richards, Nick Evans and Cole Hasty — on the All-CIC baseball team.
It was the second All-CIC selection for Evans, who was also named in 2019.
Braxton Pratt and Kole Stewart from Alexandria, Ben DeLong of Elwood and Bradyn Douglas, Trevor McCorkle and Sam Hartley of Frankton rounded out the area contingent on the team.
Brendan Luzader (Alexandria), Dalton Trueblood and Tyler Mendenhall (Elwood), Tyler Bates and Ryan Spillman (Frankton) and Chad Harbert (Madison-Grant) earned honorable mention.
The golf postseason got underway in the area as Madison-Grant shot a 463 and placed 11th at the Norwell Sectional, held at Timber Ridge Golf Course in Bluffton. Soren Price led the Argylls with a round of 109, followed by Jackson Thompson (113) and Jacob Moore (120).
