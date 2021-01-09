LOGO19 Basketball.jpg

ALEXANDRIA – Jayleigh Crawford scored 49 points – believed to be a Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament record – and Elwood defeated Anderson Prep 90-24 in the seventh-place game Saturday.

Crawford’s effort was a career high and is believed to be a program record. Frankton’s Kelli Carter (2000) and Anderson’s De’Ja Wills (2005) hold the Madison County girls single-game record with 53 points.

The Panthers (4-8) travel to Lapel on Tuesday. The Jets (0-14) travel to Tri on Thursday.

ALEXANDRIA 68, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 32

ALEXANDRIA – The Tigers claimed fifth place in Madison County with a dominant performance against the Lions.

Alexandria (15-2) hosts Elwood on Friday. Liberty Christian (3-6) hosts Phalen Academy on Tuesday.

SHENANDOAH 50, TRI 37

STRAUGHN – The Raiders won their 10th straight game and avenged a loss to the Titans in last year’s final while reclaiming the Henry County girls championship.

Shenandoah (13-3) travels to Centerville on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

SHENANDOAH 43, BLUE RIVER VALLEY 31

STRAUGHN – The Raiders won their sixth straight Henry County boys championship in a rematch of last year’s title game.

Shenandoah (8-3) travels to Union County on Friday.

Tags

Trending Video