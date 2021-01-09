ALEXANDRIA – Jayleigh Crawford scored 49 points – believed to be a Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament record – and Elwood defeated Anderson Prep 90-24 in the seventh-place game Saturday.
Crawford’s effort was a career high and is believed to be a program record. Frankton’s Kelli Carter (2000) and Anderson’s De’Ja Wills (2005) hold the Madison County girls single-game record with 53 points.
The Panthers (4-8) travel to Lapel on Tuesday. The Jets (0-14) travel to Tri on Thursday.
ALEXANDRIA 68, LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 32
ALEXANDRIA – The Tigers claimed fifth place in Madison County with a dominant performance against the Lions.
Alexandria (15-2) hosts Elwood on Friday. Liberty Christian (3-6) hosts Phalen Academy on Tuesday.
SHENANDOAH 50, TRI 37
STRAUGHN – The Raiders won their 10th straight game and avenged a loss to the Titans in last year’s final while reclaiming the Henry County girls championship.
Shenandoah (13-3) travels to Centerville on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SHENANDOAH 43, BLUE RIVER VALLEY 31
STRAUGHN – The Raiders won their sixth straight Henry County boys championship in a rematch of last year’s title game.
Shenandoah (8-3) travels to Union County on Friday.
