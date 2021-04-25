Each Monday, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Bradyn Douglas had three hits and drove in three runs to lead Frankton baseball past Tipton 9-3.
Daleville defeated Alexandria 202-223 in boys golf with Julius Gerencser earning medalist honors with a 48 for the Broncos.
In softball, Adyson Coppess struck out 13, and Frankton got an RBI each from Mackenzie Swango and Makena Alexander in a 2-1 win over Shenandoah.
Pendleton Heights routed Anderson 18-3 behind a HR and four RBI from Kieli Ryan.
Rileigh Graham doubled and drove in two in a 16-1 Liberty Christian win over Manual.
Daya Greene stole two bases and scored twice as Madison-Grant defeated Tri-Central 8-1.
Lily Daniels hit a grand slam and drove in six as Lapel routed Hagerstown 17-2.
WEDNESDAY
Tristen Brooks allowed no earned runs over five innings, and Isaiah Allen scored three times and drove in two as Anderson defeated Richmond 14-2 in a baseball game played in Westfield.
Despite snow flurries, low temperatures and high winds, PH and Shenandoah took to the tennis courts with the Arabians coming out on top 3-2. PH was led by a singles sweep with No. 1 Abby Cruser and No. 3 Camille Spencer taking 6-0, 6-0 wins while Jessica Thompson defeated Reina Sherman 6-3, 6-0. The Raiders took both doubles matches as Morgan Nation and Sophia Wilkinson cruised in the No. 1 slot, and Hannah Zody and Cori Allen battled to a three-set win over Chloe Kean and Faith Bluel 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
THURSDAY
In area baseball action, Teagan Yeagy struck out eight over 6 2/3 innings, and Nick Evans drove in two runs as M-G defeated Frankton 4-2.
Kole Stewart drove in two runs and allowed just one over five strong innings as Alexandria beat Elwood 11-1.
Jack Scott surrendered five hits and no earned runs while striking out eight as Anderson Prep defeated Faith Christian 9-3.
On the tennis courts, PH dropped just two total games in a 5-0 win over New Castle. Cruser, Thompson and Spencer won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0.
With Blackford forced to forfeit at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, Elwood swept the Bruins 5-0. Taylor Hawes won a three-set victory at No. 1 singles, Kenzi Oyler took the No. 2 singles match and Kennedy Perin and Harli Evans prevailed in two sets at No. 1 doubles.
The Frankton softball team defeated M-G 7-2 behind two RBI each from Claire Duncan and McKenzie McCorkhill and seven strong innings pitched by Coppess.
Alivia Boston homered and drove in three runs, and Nevaeh Powell drove in three more as Elwood overcame two Kaitlyn Bair home runs and outslugged Alexandria 10-7.
Gianna Thigpen doubled and drove in six runs to lead Liberty Christian past Horizon Christian 25-11.
Frankton placed second and the host Arabians third at the Pendleton Heights boys track-and-field invitational. Andrew Harvey swept the throwing events for the Arabians, Hunter Smith (3,200) and the 4x800 relay team were victorious for the Eagles, and Noah Price of Liberty Christian took the 1,600.
FRIDAY
The Argylls baseball team continued its winning ways with a 4-3 victory over Wabash behind two Chad Harbert RBI.
Tanner Goff tripled, scored twice and drove in two as Shenandoah outscored Randolph Southern 15-12.
The Arabians swept a late-night doubleheader from Shelbyville 9-6 and 16-11. Mitchell Cobb drove in two runs in the opener, and Cam Harris chased three runs home in the nightcap.
At the Argylls Relays, Gabe Wedmore swept the throwing events for M-G and the host boys team placed third overall.
In softball, Makenzie Cornwell tripled and drove in two runs — including the game winner — as Elwood took down Logansport 4-3 in nine innings.
Meg Stanley was 4-for-5 with a home run and scored four times to lead Shenandoah to a 20-3 romp over Randolph Southern.
SATURDAY
Cayden Gothrup fired a two-hit shutout with 15 strikeouts, and Braden Danner drove home Ethan Colvin with the game’s only run in the fifth inning as Daleville (4-4) edged Franklin County 1-0.
Goff drove in two runs and Blake Surface fanned eight over 4 1/3 strong innings as Shenandoah stopped Knightstown 5-3. Wyatt Lowder had three hits and two stolen bases for the Raiders.
In boys golf, Frankton topped five area teams at the Eastbrook Invitational with a score of 376. Liam Baker shot an 88 for the Eagles, who were seven strokes better than Lapel at 383. Grant Humerickhouse led the Bulldogs with a 93, Mason Robison (Elwood) shot a 99, Soren Price (M-G) came in at 106 and Isaiah Fye shot a 107 for Alexandria.
At the Bob Spacey Invitational at Fox Prairie, Pendleton Heights placed 15th as a team with a score of 364. The Arabians were led by Cohen Gray and Sam Denny who each shot an 89.
Thompson fought through a three-set battle at No. 2 singles to help the Arabians complete a 5-0 win over Hamilton Heights.
After earlier losses to Avon and Franklin Community, the Arabians softball squad capped off a weekend of stiff competition at the Carmel Invitational with a 12-2 win over Brownsburg. PH starting pitcher Ryann Norris got offensive support in the form of home runs from Ryan, Hailee Brunnemer and Bo Shelton.
