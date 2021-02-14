Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Kaden McCollough led five Raiders in double figures with 19 points — on 7-of-7 field goal shooting — as Shenandoah rolled to a 77-47 win over Randolph Southern. Andrew Bennett scored 13, Michael Howard and Jakeb Kinsey added 11 and Kameron Graddy chipped in 10 points along with 10 rebounds.
Liberty Christian also had five players in double figures — led by Christian Nunn’s 20 points — as the Lions routed Tri 90-51. Eric Troutman and Cedric Anderson added 13 points each while Zack Jeffers and Adonis House contributed 11 points each.
Elwood posted a 65-57 win over Southern Wells, led by 18 points each from seniors Mason Robison and Ben DeLong. Sophomores Hunter Sallee (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Jayden Reese (14 points) helped the Panthers to the victory on senior night.
Larry Rodriguez scored 10 points, and Jack Scott added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, but Anderson Prep Academy dropped a 69-45 decision to Central Christian.
Grant Brown scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but Madison-Grant suffered a 64-49 home loss to Winchester.
A fourth-quarter Lapel comeback came up short in a 55-46 loss to Heritage Christian. Corbin Renihan led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Camren Sullivan added 11.
WEDNESDAY
Anderson University split a volleyball twinbill with Defiance in O.C. Lewis Gymnasium, dropping the opener 3-2 (20-25, 25-16, 25-19, 19-25, 15-13) and grabbing a 3-0 (25-14, 25-20, 25-15) sweep in the second match. Tess Perdue led the Ravens in the first match with 12 kills, and Brooke Troyer had 27 digs. In the second match, Felicity Bontrager had nine kills and three aces, and former Pendleton Heights star Ally Hall contributed seven digs.
FRIDAY
Luke Candiano led Pendleton Heights with 13 points, but the Arabians fell to Fishers 79-47.
Mason Robison and Jayden Reese scored 15 points each in Elwood’s 59-45 loss to Eastern.
Harrison Schwinn buried a 3-point basket with 1.7 seconds left to lift Frankton to a 53-52 win over Mississinewa. Schwinn, Ayden Brobston and Blake Mills scored 14 points each for the Eagles while Brobston and Jacob Davenport added eight rebounds each.
SATURDAY
Troutman scored 19 and House added 18 points as Liberty Christian held off Shortridge 67-62. Nunn chipped in 10 points for the Lions in their Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference crossover victory.
After scoring his 1,000th career point and helping the Argylls clinch the program’s first outright Central Indiana Conference title Friday, Brown came back with 23 points, and Madison-Grant knocked off Southwood 72-64. Justin Moore added 16 points and seven rebounds while Kaden Howell scored 15 for the Argylls.
The Lapel gymnastics team headed south for the Connersville Invitational and brought home a third-place finish. The team scored 102.65 points and was led by senior Madi Carpenter’s 37.75 score and a third-place all-around finish. Elizabeth Stern added 32.800 and Myleigh Carpenter finished at 32.075 in their all-around scores.
In women’s college basketball, Madison Stamm (Anderson Prep) scored nine points and Hillery Shepherd (Shenandoah) added eight as Manchester University scored a 43-38 win over Rose-Hulman.
