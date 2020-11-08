Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
Two Anderson players were honored as the North Central Conference announced its volleyball all-conference teams. Senior Lexi Swanson was named to the first team, and junior I’Leigha McKenzie earned second-team honors for the Indians. Swanson led the Tribe with 92 kills and 117 digs while adding 28 aces and six blocks, and McKenzie recorded 48 kills, 23 aces and 12 blocks.
TUESDAY
Anderson senior and two-time reigning THB Sports Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year Tyra Ford opened up her season in strong fashion with a 38-point performance at Pike. After trailing for much of the night, the Indians pulled even with the Red Devils in the final minute but fell 59-57.
WEDNESDAY
In Ball State’s season0opening 38-31 loss at Miami (Ohio), former Lapel running back Will Jones logged one carry for 6 yards.
THURSDAY
Senior Chloee Thomas scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Frankton to a season-opening 47-37 win at Tri-Central. Junior Lauryn Bates added 13 points and three steals for the Eagles.
FRIDAY
The Daleville girls basketball team opened its season with a 66-50 defeat at Blackford. Audrey Voss led the Broncos with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while Emi Isom added 10 points.
SATURDAY
Former Pendleton Heights star Eli Pancol scored his first touchdown of the season on a 22-yard end around for the Duke Blue Devils in a 56-24 loss to North Carolina. Pancol finished the day with 27 yards on two carries and caught three passes for 24 yards.
Anderson Prep graduate Madison Stamm made her collegiate debut for Manchester in a 77-51 loss to Adrian. Stamm started for the Spartans and led the team with 17 points. The Spartans men’s team defeated Adrian 84-81 with former Lapel guard Carson Huber contributing two assists in his first college action.
In girls prep action, Abi Rosenkrans scored 16 points to lead the Arabians, but Pendleton Heights fell 58-41 at Westfield, and Malia Walker led the Broncos to their first win as Daleville routed Anderson Prep 69-19.
