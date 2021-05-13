Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the many games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Ryan Spillman pitched 5 shutout innings and drove in 2 runs while Nate Moore and Tyler Bates added 2 RBI each as Frankton defeated Muncie Burris 10-0 in 6 innings… Daleville
Elwood boys golf won a 3-way meet with a score of 190 to defeat Blackford 213 and Tri-Central 215. Will Retherford was the low Panther with a round of 43…Frankton defeated Mississinewa 182-194 led by rounds of 44 from both Liam Baker and Mason Adams.
Reiley Hiser, Gracyn Hosier, and Rylee Pyle dropped just 4 games total in sweeping the singles matches as Alexandria defeated Shenandoah 4-1. Morgan Nation and Sophia Wilkinson posted a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles for the only Raiders point…Led by Jamison Geoffreys and Samin Thorns, Anderson also swept the singles matches in a 4-1 win over Elwood. Olivia Smith and Hannah McCleery scored for the Panthers with a 2-6, 6-0, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
In a completion of a suspended softball game, Frankton knocked off Elwood 8-4, snapping a 9-game Panthers win streak. Claire Duncan and Mackenzie Swango drove in 2 runs each for the Eagles…Katie Duncan threw 3 shutout innings and drove in 4 runs as Madison-Grant defeated Tipton 13-2 in 5 innings…Shameel Clervrain was 2-4 with a triple and 4 RBI to lead an 18-hit attack as Liberty Christian routed Muncie Central 20-5 in 5 innings…Bridget Lohrey hit a grand slam and added a double as Shenandoah defeated Centerville 13-1…Taylor Williams homered and drove in 3 to lead Lapel to an 11-4 win over Wapahani.
Pendleton Heights finished second at the Kent Graham boys track and field invitational at Noblesville with Andrew Harvey leading the way with wins in both the shot put and discus.
TUESDAY
Mason Richards was 3-4 with a home run and 4 RBI as Madison-Grant routed Blackford 16-1 in 5 innings…Cayden Gothrup allowed just one run on 3 hits and struck out 11 as Daleville opened the Delaware County baseball tournament with a 9-1 win over Cowan…Alexandria also needed just 5 innings to jettison Mississinewa 16-2 with Nick Kaufman driving in 3 runs and scoring 3 times…Bradyn Douglas doubled and drove in 3 runs and Frankton knocked off Eastbrook 11-2.
Shenandoah placed second in a 3-team golf meet with a 182, behind New Palestine’s 160 and ahead of the 197 from Eastern Hancock, and was led by a 41 from Jordan Zody…Wes-Del edged Madison-Grant 211-214, but Jack Thompson was medalist for the Argylls with a 49.
Abby Buskirk posted her first varsity singles win for Shenandoah with a 6-4, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles as the Raiders defeated Muncie Burris 3-2.
Makena Alexander was 3-3 with 2 RBI to pace Frankton to an 11-1 win over Eastbrook…Alexandria got a triple and 2 RBI from Kaitlyn Bair for a 12-1 win over Mississinewa…Behind 2 home runs from Gracie Conkling, Pendleton Heights overcame an early 5-1 deficit to defeat Greenfield-Central 10-6…Jaleigh Crawford drove in 3 runs as Elwood beat Oak Hill 9-1…Hannah Ogden and Makennah Clouse had 3 hits each while Chelsea Parker was 4-4 as Madison-Grant defeated Blackford 13-3 in six innings.
WEDNESDAY
Jack and Ben Scott combined for 5 hits and 6 RBI as Anderson Prep’s baseball Jets edged Shortridge 14-12…One day after falling to New Palestine in 9 innings, Pendleton Heights bounced back with a 5-3 win over the Dragons. Caleb Frakes doubled and drove in 2 runs while Maverik Mollenkopf was 2-2 with an RBI.
The Alexandria golf team defeated Cowan 199-227 with Isaiah Fye earning medalist honors with a round of 43.
Alexandria dropped just one game in a 5-0 win over Elwood to capture their 11th CIC girls tennis championship, snapping a tie with former member Peru for the most in the history of the conference.
Elizabeth Lee tossed a complete game 3-hit shutout and M-G defeated Oak Hill 4-0…Anzlee Thomas drove in 3 runs and Emma Smith homered and drove in 2 more as Alexandria routed Taylor 11-1 in 6 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.