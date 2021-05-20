Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
The Anderson baseball team routed Randolph Southern 12-2 in five innings behind four RBI from Linkin Talley.
Frankton’s softball team also scored a five-inning run rule victory 13-0 over Tipton. Makena Alexander and Makenzie Swango drove in three runs each for the Eagles, and Adyson Coppess allowed just one hit and struck out eight.
Daleville scored a golf victory 196-210 over Wapahani with Logan Hester shooting a 40 to earn medalist honors.
TUESDAY
In a late result from the Marion girls track-and-field sectional, Frankton's Skyler Drake was crowned long jump champion after a leap of 15-foot-4.75.
Daleville's Faith Norris received a call back and will advance to the Ben Davis regional in the 800 meters.
Shenandoah scored eight runs in the fifth inning to complete a 15-5 win over Blue River Valley with Jobe Robinson and Tanner Goff leading the way with two RBI each.
Madison-Grant repeated its Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament win over Anderson, this time in walk-off fashion as Mason Richards singled home Cole Hasty in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 3-2 victory.
Arturo Casas spun a one-hit shutout, and Pendleton Heights knocked off Richmond 2-0.
Lapel got home runs from Noah Clark and Parker Allman and hung on late for a 9-8 win over Heritage Christian.
Hester shot another 40 for a second medalist standing in as many days as the Broncos beat Blue River Valley 189-206.
Reiley Hiser, Gracyn Hosier and Rylee Pyle dropped just four games total in leading Alexandria’s tennis team to a 5-0 win over Jay County.
Emma Smith doubled and drove in three runs to lead Alexandria to a 10-0 softball win over Blackford.
Jaleigh Crawford tripled as part of a three-hit game and drove in three runs and Elwood stopped Northwestern 4-1.
Bo Shelton hammered a grand slam as Pendleton Heights routed New Castle 12-2 in five innings.
Liberty Christian edged Indiana Deaf 7-6 behind Jenna Rigdon’s 3-for-4 day with an RBI.
Daya Greene scored once and drove in two runs, and the Argylls got by Columbia City 5-4.
WEDNESDAY
Tanner Goff drove in three runs as Shenandoah cooled off Frankton with a 7-3 win.
Keegan McClure scattered six hits and one earned run over 6 1/3 innings as the Arabians edged Delta 3-2.
Jack Scott was 4-for-4 with two RBI, and Aidan Wilson drove in three runs for Anderson Prep as the Jets stifled Tindley 10-0 in five innings.
Elwood picked up a 194-196 golf win over Wes-Del behind Will Retherford’s medalist round of 44.
Corbin Renihan earned medalist honors with a 36, and Corbyn Carroll added a 38 as Lapel defeated Alexandria 161-197. Isaiah Fye led the Tigers with a round of 47.
Shenandoah lost its tennis sectional opener 3-2 at New Castle, but No. 1 doubles team Morgan Nation and Sophia Wilkinson won their match 6-0, 6-0. The duo will advance in the doubles sectional next week at the Richmond regional site.
Rigdon drove in three runs, and the Lions edged Park Tudor 11-10.
Makena Alexander was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two home runs and drove in five runs as Frankton walked past Wes-Del 17-2.
