Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
THURSDAY
While also considering options to play basketball in college, Lapel’s Lily Daniels decided on softball as her future and will continue her career at Franklin College next year. A key contributor to the Bulldogs' 2019 sectional title, Daniels batted .432 this season with five home runs, 26 RBI, 45 total hits, 37 runs scored and an OPS of 1.186. She led Lapel in hits and runs scored and tied for the team lead in RBI.
Beckham Chappell of Liberty Christian and Jack Scott of Anderson Prep were named first team All-PAAC for baseball. Chappell led the Lions with a .407 batting average, while also pacing the team’s pitching staff, hurling 60 1/3 innings with 68 strikeouts. Scott led the Jets with 23 hits in 50 at-bats for a .460 average and was also the team’s leading pitcher, with a 3.28 ERA in 32 innings with 53 strikeouts.
Aidan Smith (.286, 20 RBI) was named second team for LC while teammate Tyler Houk (.368, eight doubles) and APA players Derek Dailey (.302, 11 RBI) and Timothy Raper (.263, 10 RBI) were named honorable mention.
Anderson’s Jamison Geoffreys claimed a singles tennis sectional championship with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Jaden Sebastian from Marion. With the win, Geoffreys improved to 21-0 and has dropped just nine games on the season. She will next compete in the singles regional championship Saturday at Kokomo at 2 p.m. With a win, Geoffreys would advance to the state singles finals at North Central High School June 11-12.
Eleven area tennis players were named All-CIC, including six from the conference, Madison County and sectional champion Alexandria Tigers. Lauren Dungan, Reiley Hiser, Gracyn Hosier, Rylee Pyle, Carlie Remington, and Taylor Stinefield represented the Tigers while Delaney Detling, Abby Hartley, Daija Kitchen, Chainey Lowe and Abby Williams were named from Frankton. Ally Honeycutt (Alexandria), Kenzie Oyler and Kennedy Perrin (Elwood), Lauryn Bates and Malaija Kitchen (Frankton) and Abbie Hostetler and Nancy Chapel (Madison-Grant) were named honorable mention.
SATURDAY
With a score of 416, Madison-Grant placed fourth in the Grant 4 golf championship at Arbor Trace. Soren Price led the Argylls with a round of 99.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.