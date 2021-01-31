Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Camren Sullivan led three Bulldogs in double figures with 21 points as Lapel defeated Elwood 96-57. Griffin Craig scored 17, and Caden Eicks added 11 for Lapel while Mason Robison led the Panthers with 19 points.
TUESDAY
The Shenandoah boys shot a scorching 66% on 2-point field goals and 50% from 3-point range as the Raiders routed Cowan 69-33. Kameron Graddy led Shenandoah with 19 points and six rebounds, and Michael Howard added 16 points.
Jeffrey Langford scored 19 points and Ben Scott added 18, but Anderson Prep dropped a 64-62 overtime decision to Tri.
In girls hoops, Chloee Thomas posted a near perfect shooting night and scored 23 points as Frankton defeated Mississinewa 61-39, and Kathryn Perry scored 12 in Shenandoah’s 62-31 win at Knightstown.
Day Greene led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points as Madison-Grant knocked off Elwood 42-26.
WEDNESDAY
Madison-Grant shot 55%, and Grant Brown and Justin Moore led four Argylls in double-figure scoring in a 71-67 upset win against Class 2A seventh-ranked Blackford. Brown handed out 13 assists, and Moore grabbed 14 rebounds to complete their double-doubles while Jackson Manwell scored 16 and Kaden Howell added 15 points.
THURSDAY
Erikka Hill scored 27 points and Kathryn Perry added 17 as the Shenandoah girls team closed out a 19-3 regular season with a 61-41 win over Wapahani.
Abi Rosenkrans scored 13 and Kylie Davis added 12, but Pendleton Heights dropped its regular season finale 60-53 at Pike. Hailee Brunnemer added 11 points and five rebounds for the Arabians.
FRIDAY
Madison-Grant jumped out to a 17-5 lead and never looked back in a 60-41 win over Oak Hill, clinching at least a share of the Central Indiana Conference boys basketball championship. It was Brown again leading the Argylls with 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Kaden Howell added 12 points, and Jase Howell chipped in 11 points and four assists.
Evan John and Luke Weaver scored 16 points each for Pendleton Heights, but Greenfield-Central held off a late Arabians rally for a 66-63 win.
Sullivan scored 26 points for Lapel, but the Bulldogs fell at Eastern Hancock 78-61.
SATURDAY
Jamison Dunham poured in 31 points and grabbed five rebounds, but Pendleton Heights dropped its second Hoosier Heritage Conference road game in as many nights, 68-60 at Shelbyville.
Christian Nunn scored 23 points and Adonis House added 11 as Liberty Christian cruised to a 71-33 win over Clinton Central.
Lapel’s Madi Carpenter took first in the vault and the floor exercise as well as second in the all-around as the Bulldogs' gymnastics team finished second overall at the Western Invitational. Lapel posted a team score of 97.08, falling just short of the 99.70 from Logansport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.