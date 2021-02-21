Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
The sectional champion Frankton Eagles led all Central Indiana Conference teams with three players on the all-conference team, announced by the league. Seniors Chloee Thomas and Ava Gardner and junior Lauryn Bates were named All-CIC from the conference champs while junior Cagney Utterback earned honorable mention as well.
Thomas led the Eagles in scoring at 12 points per game while grabbing 6.6 rebounds per contest, while Bates paced Frankton in rebounds (9), assists (3.7) and steals (2.5). Gardner scored 10.7 points per game and was 30% from 3-point range this season. Utterback averaged 9.5 points and 3.1 assists.
The resurgent Alexandria Tigers were represented on the All-CIC team by senior Reece VanBlair and junior Jada Stansberry, and junior Ally Honeycutt was named honorable mention. VanBlair reached the 1,000-point milestone this season and averaged 18.6 points while Stansberry scored 12.1 per game from her point guard position while averaging 4.6 assists, and her 5.4 steals per game led all area players. Honeycutt scored 7.5 per game and shot 32% from long range.
Madison-Grant’s Azmae Turner scored 14.8 points per game and grabbed 6.9 rebounds in earning all-CIC honors. Senior Zoey Barnett led M-G with a 7.4 rebounding average, scored 8.2 points per game and was named honorable mention.
Elwood was represented on the All-CIC team by junior Jaleigh Crawford and her 16.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Crawford recorded six double-doubles and a triple-double this season.
WEDNESDAY
The driving forces behind Shenandoah’s back-to-back sectional titles headed up the area contingent on the All-Mid Eastern Conference team for girls basketball.
Seniors Kathryn Perry and Erikka Hill represented the Raiders, and Daleville junior Audrey Voss earned inclusion, as announced by the conference.
Hill recorded 20 double-doubles in 25 games while averaging 21.6 points and 13.5 rebounds. Perry, who finished her career as the school’s all-time leading scorer, averaged 18.9 points and 5.5 assists. Voss led the Broncos at 9.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
The North Central Conference champion Anderson Indians were rewarded with four players honored with all-conference mention, including first-teamers Tyra Ford and Karlee Goodwin. Ford led the Tribe with 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while Goodwin averaged 5.1 points and 5.5 rebounds. Makyra Dixon (4.9 points) and Amaya Collins (6.8 points) were named second team.
Jamison Dunham scored five of his game-high 23 points in the overtime session as Pendleton Heights overcame a six-point fourth quarter deficit to win at New Castle 64-58. Luke Candiano and Josiah Gustin added 13 points each for the Arabians.
THURSDAY
In the boys swim sectional preliminaries at Hamilton Southeastern, Trevor Cobb of PH scored a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Carson Smitherman of Anderson placed third in both the 100 and 200 freestyle.
FRIDAY
Larry Rodriguez scored 23 points, and Jack Scott posted a double-double as Anderson Prep defeated Indiana Deaf 64-46. Scott finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds while Derek Dailey added 12 points and Zayden Finley scored 11.
Grant Brown and Kaden Howell scored 18 points each as Madison-Grant held off an upset bid from Lapel for a 61-60 win.
Ayden Brobston led four Eagles in double figures with 23 points as Frankton ran past Alexandria 87-41. Jacob Davenport scored 15 while Harrison Schwinn chipped in 11 and Zack Davenport added 10.
Also putting four players in double figures, Liberty Christian rolled to an 86-66 win over Waldron. Christian Nunn led the way with 27 points while Cedric Anderson scored 15, Beckham Chappell scored 12 and Joshua Cabello added 11.
SATURDAY
Two players scored 20 or more in a losing cause. Eric Troutman dropped 29 for Liberty Christian in an 89-81 loss at Frankfort while Mason Robison scored 20 as Elwood fell 78-60 against Cowan.
In the boys swimming sectional finals at Hamlton Southeastern, Pendleton Heights placed fourth as a team with Anderson coming in sixth, with athletes from both schools recording podium finishes.
Anderson’s Carson Smitherman placed third in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle and also took part in fourth-place finishes for the team’s 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Also for the Indians, Dayton Edwards was sixth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle, and Sam Eskew posted an eighth-place swim in the 500 freestyle.
For the Arabians, Trevor Cobb was third in the 100 butterfly and eighth in the 100 backstroke while Ashur Grobey finished sixth in the diving competition. Brayden Jones added a seventh place in the 500 freestyle.
