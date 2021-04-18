Each Monday, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Daleville opened its boys golf season by placing second in a three-team meet. The Broncos shot a 208, with Yorktown winning with a 163 and Cowan coming in third at 243. Josh Brosher was the low Bronco with a 46.
The Shenandoah doubles teams remained perfect on the young season as the girls tennis team picked up its first team win, 3-2 over Knightstown. Morgan Nation and Sophia Wilkinson won the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-0, and Cori Allen and Hannah Zody were nearly as efficient in the No. 2 match with 6-1, 6-1 win. Taylor Griffis supplied the third Raiders point at the No. 3 singles match with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
Alexandria took advantage of Eastern errors for the game-winning rally in a 6-4 eight-inning victory over the Comets, the eighth straight win to start the season for the Tigers. With one out, Kaitlyn Bair singled and moved to third on an Emma Smith base hit. Bair scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball, and Smith came around for the sixth run on a pair of Eastern errors.
TUESDAY
The Shenandoah boys golf team opened the season with a 185-201 win over Hagerstown. Jordan Zody earned meet medalist with a 42, one stroke better than the 43 from teammate Ryan Craig. Cohen Shores with a 46 and Mason Shelton with a 54 completed the Raiders' scorecard.
Alexandria remained unbeaten in four outings with a 5-0 win over Hamilton Heights. Reiley Hiser, Gracyn Hosier and Rylee Pyle swept the singles matches while Taylor Stinefield and Lauren Dungan took the No. 1 doubles match and Ally Honeycutt and Madison Schuyler won the No. 2 doubles matches.
Frankton won its tennis opener 4-1 over Muncie Burris. Abby Hartley at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Malaija Kitchen and Lauryn Bates won in two sets while Chainey Lowe at No. 2 singles and Delaney Detling and Daija Kitchen at No. 2 doubles needed a third set.
WEDNESDAY
The Shenandoah boys golf team defeated Wes-Del 192-214 behind a medalist performance from Jordan Zody who fired a 41.
The Raiders softball squad exploded for six first-inning runs on their way to an 11-3 win over Knightstown. Starlight Forshey was 3-for-4 with a triple, and Bridget Lohrey and Kathryn Perry each doubled twice in support of the complete-game pitching of Emma Whittenburg.
THURSDAY
Shenandoah’s baseball team plated four runs in the sixth inning to wrap up a 12-2 win over Eastern Hancock. Blake Surface, Wyatt Lowder and Kaden McCollough each drove in two runs, with Surface fanning eight over five innings on the mound.
Zody was again the low Raider with a 44 as Shenandoah won a triangular meet with a 185, besting Muncie Central (214) and Anderson (230). Landon Alumbaugh posted a 45 for the Indians.
The Daleville Broncos won a three-way track meet while the girls placed second against Wes-Del and Union. Aaron Alford won the discus and shot put for the boys team while Sarah Sizemore took the 100 and 200 for the girls team.
FRIDAY
The Shenandoah track-and-field teams took part in the Knightstown Invitational with the girls squad placing third in the eight-team event behind the discus and shot put sweep from Erikka Hill. Hill's shot put distance of 46-foot-3 is a new school record. Justin Hummel won the 110 hurdles for the boys.
SATURDAY
The Lapel boys golf team placed third in the 12-team Ritter Classic at Eagle Creek golf course with Corbin Renihan placing fourth individually with a 79. Corbyn Carroll was eighth overall with an 84 for the Bulldogs.
Kenedi Helms and Alyssa Allen were each 3-for-5 as part of an 18-hit attack as Shenandoah blasted Cambridge City Lincoln 11-3 in softball. One of Allen’s hits was a home run, and Whittenburg went the distance again, scattering seven hits and striking out three batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.