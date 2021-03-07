Each Monday, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Former Lapel star Kristin Hobbs fired a season-best 75 for Indiana State at the Kiawah Island Classic in Charleston, South Carolina. The round for Hobbs was one stroke off her career best and helped her place in a tie for 118th in the 41-team field. For the three-round tournament, Hobbs came in with scores of 83, 75 and 77 for the Sycamores.
TUESDAY
Anderson’s Tyra Ford was named a Supreme 15 Senior by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, leading an area contingent of eight players honored by the organization. Erikka Hill and Kathryn Perry of Shenandoah were named Small School All-State as seniors while Kylie Davis of Pendleton Heights, Chloee Thomas of Frankton and Reece VanBlair from Alexandria earned Senior Honorable Mention All-State. Juniors Lauryn Bates of Frankton and Jaleigh Crawford from Elwood earned Underclass All-State Honorable Mention as well.
In a 7-3 win over Trinity Christian, Grace College freshman Evan Etchison picked up the win with two innings of relief work on the mound. It was the first collegiate win for the former Daleville star, who also earned his first save over the weekend.
WEDNESDAY
Seeded 16th in the 60-meter hurdles preliminaries, former Pendleton Heights state finalist and current Taylor University freshman Patience Sakeuh ran a personal-best 8.88 seconds to earn a seven-seed at the finals of the NAIA Indoor Track National Championships at Yankton, South Dakota. Sakeuh placed eighth in Friday’s finals in 9.13 to earn All-America honors.
THURSDAY
Daleville’s Kali Kahalekomo revealed she will continue her softball career at North Central University in Minneapolis. Kahalekomo hit .429 for the Broncos as a sophomore with 25 stolen bases before her junior year was canceled due to COVID-19.
FRIDAY
Frankton senior Sydney Dillmon signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and golf careers at Manchester University.
With a sixth-place finish in the Mountain West Championships in North Las Vegas, Luke Combs of Air Force earned conference freshman of the year honors. The former Lapel state finalist is part of a team that is ranked 19th in the country and is expected to compete in the NCAA National Championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on March 15. Combs ran the 8K race in 23:51.5.
SATURDAY
Lapel senior Madi Carpenter advanced to the state gymnastics finals with her sixth-place finish in the all-around at the Portage Regional. Carpenter was runner-up on the beam with a 9.850 and scored a 9.350 for fourth place in the floor exercise on her way to a 37.175 all-around score. Freshmen Elizabeth Stern (32.975) and Myleigh Carpenter (32.450) completed the Lapel team score of 102.600 and a sixth-place placing. The state finals will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Worthen Arena at Ball State.
Former Anderson High School quarterback Xander Stokes completed 18 of 25 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns as Indiana Wesleyan improved to 1-1 with a 17-10 win over Siena. Through two games, Stokes is 36-of-64 for 372 yards with three scores.
