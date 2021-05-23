Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
THURSDAY
Madison-Grant knocked off Oak Hill 4-1 and will share the Central Indiana Conference baseball championship with Frankton. Nick Evans dominated on the mound, scattering four hits and striking out 13 while Maddox Beckley doubled and drove in a run for the Argylls.
Jobe Robinson doubled in two runs during a four-run third inning, and Shenandoah got five innings and nine strikeouts from Blake Surface in a 5-1 win over Daleville. J.T. Nelson and Cayden Gothrup had two hits each for the Broncos.
Connor Russell struck out 11 and allowed just two hits, and Brendan Luzader drove in three runs as Alexandria blanked Tri-Central 15-0 in five innings.
Pendleton Heights closed out its Hoosier Heritage Conference schedule with a 6-3 win over Delta behind six innings of two-hit pitching from Ricky Howell.
Parker Allman and Owen Imel homered, and Kyle Shelton doubled and drove in three runs as Lapel knocked off Cardinal Ritter 10-2.
Anderson’s golf team shot a 217 in a three-team meet against Tipton (157) and Muncie Central (195). Landon Alumbaugh led the Indians with a 47.
Madisyn Standridge allowed one hit and struck out nine while also driving in a run with a double, and Alexandria stopped Tipton 10-0 in five innings. Kendall Parker and Ashlynn Duckworth drove in two runs each for the Tigers.
Jaleigh Crawford hit a grand slam as part of a 3-for-3 day, and Elwood outslugged Delta 13-8. Nevaeh Powell drove in two runs for the Panthers.
FRIDAY
In the completion of a suspended baseball game, Alexandria closed out the regular season with a second straight shutout victory, 10-0 over Blackford. Carson Cuneo drove in four runs for the Tigers to back the two-hit pitching of Dylan Miller.
Brock Harper allowed just two hits and struck out 12, and Allman and Noah Clark each drove in one run as Lapel knocked off Anderson 3-1. Harper outdueled Tristen Brooks of the Indians, who also struck out 12 and allowed two earned runs over six innings.
Alexandria scored three runs in the first inning, and the combined six-hit pitching of Standridge and Parker made it stand up in a 3-2 win over Hamilton Heights. Parker and Tristen Dunn drove in a run each for the Tigers.
Frankton closed out its regular season in walk-off fashion as Alivia Swisher’s solo home run in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Eagles past Westfield 7-6. Makena Alexander was 3-for-3 with two RBI, and Adyson Coppess added a HR for Frankton.
SATURDAY
Outscoring its opponents 17-0, Shenandoah claimed the Henry County baseball championship with wins over Tri and Blue River Valley. Jasper Campbell struck out nine and allowed just one hit, and Connor White doubled and drove in three runs in a 10-0 win over the Titans. And Kaden McCollough followed with a two-hit shutout in a 7-0 championship game victory over the Vikings.
Meryck Adams drove in two runs and combined with Ethan Colvin to allow seven hits on the mound, and Gothrup homered to lead Daleville to an 8-1 win over Union City.
Anderson swept a doubleheader from Huntington North -- 10-9 and 14-9 -- to close out its regular season on a winning note. Connor Stephenson delivered a walk-off single in the eighth inning of the opener, and D.J. Howells scored three runs and drove in another to lead the Indians' offense in the nightcap.
Elwood was runner-up at the Mount Vernon softball invitational, posting a 4-1 win over Rising Sun before falling to the host Marauders 10-0 in the title game. Powell drove in two runs, and Olivia Shannon scattered six hits and fanned 10 in the opener, while Yzabelle Ramey accounted for two of Elwood’s three hits in the five-inning loss to Mount Vernon.
